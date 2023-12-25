Is Aquababy Dead Or Alive: Aquaman 2 Confirms Whether Arthur Curry & Mera's Son Dies

Contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Before the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," there were reports the son of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) would be introduced and killed off in the story. However, the rumors turned out to be false. In the movie, while the child is kidnapped by Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), he survives the film's action-packed conclusion in an ending that sees the King of Atlantis battle one of his nation's most ancient and powerful forbearers.

As "Aquaman 2" neared its release late December release, the film was plagued with immense online speculation concerning baby Arthur Jr.'s fate, with many fans believing Black Manta would somehow replicate the horrors of his comic book counterpart. On X (formerly Twitter), high-profile scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast directly stated months before the film's release, "This baby is going to f*****g die, btw." Even director James Wan was pressed about this possibility in early December at a CCXP panel in Brazil, responding, "We'll see. That'd be dark."

Finally, after a grueling production cycle that saw multiple delays and rounds of reshoots, DC fans finally got to see just how far Wan pushed the envelope with his sequel. Luckily for the Curry family, things ended on a much more optimistic note. However, as longtime DC fans know, this wasn't the case in the comics.