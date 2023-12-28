Yellowstone Star Teases Return Of A 'Dead' Season 2 Villain

There are a lot of characters who come and go in a show like "Yellowstone." While that has been true of both sides on the hit Paramount series, this rule has especially held regarding the villains, many of whom have found themselves on the wrong end of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) or Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) wrath.

Of course, Season 2's Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) is no exception. One-half of the sinister Beck brothers, the central antagonists for the season, the villain is among the darkest and nastiest in the entirety of "Yellowstone," sending white nationalists after the Duttons and even kidnapping John's grandson Tate (Brecken Merrill).

While these transgressions inevitably see him shot dead by the Dutton patriarch, McDonough himself argues that his "Yellowstone" fate is uncertain. "Did I die? Did I? I'm not so sure about that," the actor told TV Insider. "We have talked about the fact we didn't actually see Malcolm Beck's eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won't be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility," he explained.