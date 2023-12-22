Smallville's John Schneider Under Secret Service Investigation After Joe Biden Comments

There's an old saying about how real life is sometimes stranger than fiction, and today is no exception. While it may have already felt like a reach when Jonathan Kent (John Schneider) ran for office in Season 5 of "Smallville," Schneider himself has allegedly gone one step further. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Schneider made a comment that many took as a threat against the life of the current President of the United States, Joe Biden.

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider," the actor tweeted. While these comments are direct enough to be seen as threatening in just about any context, things have escalated pretty quickly, according to Deadline. The entertainment website claims that Schneider is now being investigated by the Secret Service. Deadline also reported that the agency issued a statement, reading, "We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat."

As if this couldn't all sound even more outlandish, the news comes less than 24 hours after "The Dukes of Hazzard" star was unmasked on the Fox reality show, "The Masked Singer," where he had been performing musical numbers while dressed as a giant donut.