Why Mr. D (Aka Dionysus) Really Hates Percy Jackson In The Lightning Thief

Dionysus — or Bacchus, as he is known to the Romans — has flitted in and out of pop culture to varying degrees. A source of villainy in the "True Blood" timeline, Mr. D is a different flavor of the wine god in Rick Riordan's book series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." In the Percy Jackson timeline, Dionysus is the director of Camp Half-Blood and also has a dislike for the title character.

When Percy arrives at the camp, Dionysus takes no personal interest in him and even subjects him to mockery. Dionysus is surly to begin with because being the camp director is a punishment from Zeus, who forbids him from partaking in wine. However, his dislike of Percy stems from the young boy's role as a hero. The son of Poseidon, Percy is one of the most powerful demigods with a destiny of doing heroic acts. In "The Lightning Thief," Chiron sends Percy, Grover, and Annabeth on a quest to recover Zeus' stolen lightning bolt. Others may be impressed with a bunch of 12-year-olds going on this Odyssey, but Mr. D has a different perspective.

One of the more jaded characters in the series, he disdains any heroic acts. In "The Titan's Curse," Dionysus calls out Percy for the hypocrisy of half-bloods. While demigods accuse the gods of being selfish, heroes are just as bad. Percy is probably one of the least deserving of this treatment, but Mr. D's feelings on the subject run deep.