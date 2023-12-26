Whatever Happened To Kodiak Cakes After Shark Tank?

Kodiak Cakes made its "Shark Tank" debut in 2014, but the company's story began decades ago. Kodiak Cakes CEO Joel Clark's mother, Penny, began selling her homemade pancake mix out of paper lunch bags in 1982. A young Joel helped too, bringing the bags door-to-door in a red wagon. Penny's fledgling business was short-lived, but in 1995, her son Jon formally launched Kodiak Cakes using the same recipe.

Jon ran the company as a side hustle for a couple of years until, in 1997, he turned operations over to his brother Joel, who was then a 23-year-old student at the University of Utah. Plenty of lean years followed as the younger Clark brother ran the business at night and earned his MBA during the day, working odd jobs to keep himself afloat. With the help of his father, Richard, Joel took Kodiak Cakes from earning $150,000 in 2004 to $800,000 in 2007. Despite the growth, Clark sold the company and took a job in the healthcare sector. But having already put in over a decade of work, he executed a clause in the contract and canceled it within a year, returning to the company his brother founded.

In 2009, he hired Cameron Smith — coincidentally a 23-year-old University of Utah student — and he climbed the ranks to COO. Four years and a healthy amount of growth later, Smith emailed the "Shark Tank" producers, asking if Kodiak Cakes could be featured on the show.