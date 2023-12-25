How To Make A Star Wars Fog Machine Projector & See Princess Leia's Hologram

The stunning special effects of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" remain as admirable today as they were in 1977. But would you believe you can re-create one of the film's most iconic visuals right in your living room with only a handful of easy-to-find supplies?

The stage for the space fantasy adventure is set when farm boy Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) discovers a holographic recording of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) while tending to his newly acquired droid R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), with the princess pleading for Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) to aid the Rebels in taking down the Empire's planet-destroying superweapon, the Death Star. The scene and Leia's quote, "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope," remain iconic, in large part thanks to the hologram effect itself, which holds up fantastically well for a film made in an age before CGI.

Thankfully, you don't need a droid to re-create this memorable movie moment. On TikTok, @hazedisplay shows an easy way to achieve the effect: Simply play the scene on a projector pointed toward the vapor emitted by a fog machine. Others have taken this idea to the extreme and played the entire film using this method.