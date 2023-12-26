Warrior Nun Season 3 Details Revealed By Series Creator Simon Barry

"Warrior Nun" Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, and with a passionate fanbase in its corner, the outcry was immense when Netflix canceled the show. For a while, it seemed like fans wouldn't learn the fate of Ava (Alba Baptista), who suffers a terrible wound but is placed through to the Other Side to hopefully save her without knowing how exactly it will affect her. Fortunately, resurrection was also the name of the game for the show as a whole, as Netflix announced that it would be closing out the series with a film trilogy.

It remains to be seen what story the trilogy will pursue, but "Warrior Nun" creator Simon Barry spoke with The OCS Newsletter about his plans for what would've been Season 3. Ava would've returned, but since the first two seasons saw her embodying altruism, Season 3 would've changed her characterization with her becoming sinister. "In Season 3, I really wanted to kind of flip the script a little bit and have Ava's return be ... she's the villain in a way," Barry explained. "Not in a deliberate way, but that she comes back changed by Reya. And Reya basically is using her as a weapon to execute a plan."

This would've created a schism between Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), with the two having finally kissed at the end of Season 2. Barry concluded, "Only Beatrice can snap Ava out of this place she is ... this reverie or this mindset, that she is part of. Beatrice has to save her in kind of in this emotional/psychic/loving way to prevent her from just self-destructing."