Warrior Nun Season 3 Details Revealed By Series Creator Simon Barry
"Warrior Nun" Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, and with a passionate fanbase in its corner, the outcry was immense when Netflix canceled the show. For a while, it seemed like fans wouldn't learn the fate of Ava (Alba Baptista), who suffers a terrible wound but is placed through to the Other Side to hopefully save her without knowing how exactly it will affect her. Fortunately, resurrection was also the name of the game for the show as a whole, as Netflix announced that it would be closing out the series with a film trilogy.
It remains to be seen what story the trilogy will pursue, but "Warrior Nun" creator Simon Barry spoke with The OCS Newsletter about his plans for what would've been Season 3. Ava would've returned, but since the first two seasons saw her embodying altruism, Season 3 would've changed her characterization with her becoming sinister. "In Season 3, I really wanted to kind of flip the script a little bit and have Ava's return be ... she's the villain in a way," Barry explained. "Not in a deliberate way, but that she comes back changed by Reya. And Reya basically is using her as a weapon to execute a plan."
This would've created a schism between Ava and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), with the two having finally kissed at the end of Season 2. Barry concluded, "Only Beatrice can snap Ava out of this place she is ... this reverie or this mindset, that she is part of. Beatrice has to save her in kind of in this emotional/psychic/loving way to prevent her from just self-destructing."
The Warrior Nun movie trilogy could pursue a different story without Simon Barry's involvement
Simon Barry's plans for "Warrior Nun" Season 3 certainly make sense. Ava Silva is the lead, so it makes sense that even if she sacrificed herself, she wouldn't be gone entirely. And his plan for an "Evil Ava" storyline would've provided sufficient drama to support another round of episodes. One might even assume this is the storyline that will be pursued for the coming movie trilogy. The only problem is that the show's creator isn't going to be around for those films.
Barry has stated he isn't coming back for the "Warrior Nun" film trilogy because he had already moved on to other work when Netflix canceled the show. He has other commitments, so different people will be in charge of coming up with a story. An Ava resurrection seems likely, but it doesn't inherently mean she'll come back evil. Perhaps there will be some other antagonistic force that emerges to the forefront, but Ava is still working for the good guys when she comes back from the Other Side.
Then again, perhaps the creatives in charge of the "Warrior Nun" movies will arrive at the same conclusion as Barry and realize an evil Ava is a good way to explore different sides of the main cast. But even if the basic plot beats are the same, they'll inevitably differ at least somewhat from what Barry envisioned. Thanks to the interview, many fans are already obsessed with the idea of evil Ava, as @bloobeyond wrote in the YouTube comments section, "I need evil Ava in the films! Need Beatrice to help snap her out of it!" Hopefully, whoever spearheads the "Warrior Nun" movies heeds this call.