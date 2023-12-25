This Heartbreaking Family Guy Theory Might Justify Why Peter Hates Meg
The hatred and abuse expressed toward poor Meg Griffin (voiced by Mila Kunis) in "Family Guy" for seemingly no reason has become one of the show's most twisted running gags. But a fan theory offers more potential context — an explanation that may be even more disturbing.
The theory, shared by @effedupstories on TikTok, suggests that the entirety of "Family Guy" takes place inside the head of Peter Griffin (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), who is actually in a mental institution. But why is he locked up, to begin with? It all stems from the trauma Peter experiences following the death of his entire family. Stewie's (voiced by MacFarlane) intelligence is a result of this damage, as Peter always hoped that the toddler would achieve greatness. Also, in reality, Cleveland, Quagmire, and Joe are visiting him in the asylum whenever we see them hanging out on the show.
According to the theory, it's Meg who is responsible for the family's demise. While driving under the influence, Meg got them in a fatal car accident that left only Peter unscathed. As a result, he holds great disdain toward her for taking their lives, which has translated to her torturous treatment throughout the series. The proposition is certainly unsettling as just about everyone involved goes through some form of torment.
A Season 10 episode offers an even more messed-up reason
Whatever reason you want to latch on to for Meg's subpar treatment on "Family Guy," particularly from Peter, it's practically guaranteed to be messed up, staying in line with the show's brand of dark comedy. This was no exception in the Season 10 episode "Seahorse Seashell Party."
The episode sees the Griffins trapped at home due to a hurricane. With their television out, the family tries to make the best of the situation by engaging in different activities. As usual, Meg is ridiculed while trying to get in on the action. However, this time around, she stands her ground, calling out each family member for their inappropriate behavior. It's a cathartic moment for the teen after having spent so much of her life in torment under her family unit.
Not long after her breakdown, however, the Griffins begin turning on each other. Their arguing gets so intense that Peter runs and hides in the closet. After a talk with Brian, Meg concludes that her treatment is necessary to distract them from hurting one another. In the end, she apologizes to them for her behavior which seems to resolve the issue.
While maybe not as outwardly disturbing as Meg killing her relatives in a car accident, many fans have found this concept to be even more unsettling. She has to take the abuse only to please her family rather than allow them to work out their issues. Such an environment is sure to do damage, ultimately painting Meg as a tragic figure.