This Heartbreaking Family Guy Theory Might Justify Why Peter Hates Meg

The hatred and abuse expressed toward poor Meg Griffin (voiced by Mila Kunis) in "Family Guy" for seemingly no reason has become one of the show's most twisted running gags. But a fan theory offers more potential context — an explanation that may be even more disturbing.

The theory, shared by @effedupstories on TikTok, suggests that the entirety of "Family Guy" takes place inside the head of Peter Griffin (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), who is actually in a mental institution. But why is he locked up, to begin with? It all stems from the trauma Peter experiences following the death of his entire family. Stewie's (voiced by MacFarlane) intelligence is a result of this damage, as Peter always hoped that the toddler would achieve greatness. Also, in reality, Cleveland, Quagmire, and Joe are visiting him in the asylum whenever we see them hanging out on the show.

According to the theory, it's Meg who is responsible for the family's demise. While driving under the influence, Meg got them in a fatal car accident that left only Peter unscathed. As a result, he holds great disdain toward her for taking their lives, which has translated to her torturous treatment throughout the series. The proposition is certainly unsettling as just about everyone involved goes through some form of torment.