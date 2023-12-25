Taylor Sheridan's Fritos Commercial Channels Yellowstone With A Sam Elliott Twist

Thanks to offerings like "Yellowstone" and "Wind River," it's not hard to see that Taylor Sheridan is obsessed with Americana and has carved out a solid niche for himself as the savior of the modern-day Western. And, sometimes, that obsession means making advertisements for Fritos. The salty snack debuted in 1932 and has been a staple of the chips aisle ever since.

Fritos are through-and-through an American product, created in Texas from an Oaxacan recipe. Now made by the massive food behemoth Frito-Lay, Fritos do have a distinctively American appeal, and Sheridan investigates that in his commercial for the product. Unsurprisingly, the advertisement is classic Sheridan, even including a voiceover from Sam Elliott, who appeared in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883." The ad kicks off with a shot of the Four Sixes Ranch, which "Yellowstone" has previously used as a filming location. Sheridan purchased the iconic Texas ranch in 2020 with a group of investors.

As the advertisement continues, Elliot kickstarts a monologue about how Fritos are culturally and historically tied to the American West while shots of cowboys meandering dominate the ad. Mostly consisting of what looks like "Yellowstone" b-roll, the ad eventually starts showing the various uses Fritos can have as an ingredient. Elliot then begins discussing the Fritos brand's origins, taking us back to 1932. The ad then ends with various modern-day cowboys enjoying meals elevated by Fritos in an outdoor tent.