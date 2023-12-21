Does Aquaman 2 Set Up A Sequel - Or Is This The End Of Zack Snyder's DCEU?

Contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

Are there any spaces left at the table of James Gunn's approaching DC Universe? With Peacemaker (John Cena) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), among others, heading over to a whole new world, is there a place for Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to dry off after his latest film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"? Following the billion-dollar box office smash that saw Momoa's maritime hero go solo, this is the final entry in a world-building franchise that began in 2010 with "Man of Steel" and has chugged along for a decade. Given the various alternate cuts of some DCEU chapters, "The Lost Kingdom" might spark hope for more. But unfortunately for Snyderverse fans, that ship has well and truly sailed.

With the film's villain vanquished and not even a wink at the idea of a sequel, it really does feel like James Wan has tied up any loose ends aboard Arthur Curry's latest adventure. Even the mid-credits scene goes for laughs instead of any allusion to more stories. This is it, everyone. The final chapter of the DCEU is a wild, cartoonish, water-based ride. And while Momoa might very well have a future in Gunn's DCU, he and Arthur clearly seem to be parting ways.