Does Aquaman 2 Set Up A Sequel - Or Is This The End Of Zack Snyder's DCEU?
Contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"
Are there any spaces left at the table of James Gunn's approaching DC Universe? With Peacemaker (John Cena) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), among others, heading over to a whole new world, is there a place for Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to dry off after his latest film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"? Following the billion-dollar box office smash that saw Momoa's maritime hero go solo, this is the final entry in a world-building franchise that began in 2010 with "Man of Steel" and has chugged along for a decade. Given the various alternate cuts of some DCEU chapters, "The Lost Kingdom" might spark hope for more. But unfortunately for Snyderverse fans, that ship has well and truly sailed.
With the film's villain vanquished and not even a wink at the idea of a sequel, it really does feel like James Wan has tied up any loose ends aboard Arthur Curry's latest adventure. Even the mid-credits scene goes for laughs instead of any allusion to more stories. This is it, everyone. The final chapter of the DCEU is a wild, cartoonish, water-based ride. And while Momoa might very well have a future in Gunn's DCU, he and Arthur clearly seem to be parting ways.
The DCEU might be gone but the original Suicide Squad might return
Appearing recently on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jason Momoa confirmed what the comic-book-movie-loving world had been expecting already. "This is kind of like the end of this DCEU universe, unless, you know, I mean, things have happened before," the actor said. "There will always be a place for me at DC...They like me." Whatever that place might be is unknown, but the popular thought is that Momoa could be taking on the role of Lobo in James Gunn's new continuity. While it might seem like any further installments are an absolute no-go for the dramatically divisive DCEU, one director hopes his past contribution to the franchise will still see the light of day.
Speaking to Total Film in December 2023, original "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer discussed how — much like Zack Snyder's long-awaited director's cut of "Justice League" — he has an unreleased version of his own ensemble movie. "It's coming. Something's going to happen," Ayer said. "Something's going to be revealed. The truth always comes out. It always comes out." We can wait to see if it ever does, but for now, the cinematic universe it's a part of has stopped turning, and a brand new one is just about to warm up.