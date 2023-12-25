Iron Man Could Replace Kang As The MCU's Next Big Bad - Here's How

With the news that Jonathan Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of assault, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have begun to wonder what the future holds. The Multiverse Saga has been built around Majors' villain, Kang the Conqueror, with productions such as "Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" featuring his variants prominently. The next installment in the "Avengers" series was even titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Thus, one has to ask, where does the MCU go from here? Though it may sound odd, Marvel Studios could remain on the Kang track and ultimately make Iron Man the Multiverse Saga's big bad.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, readers meet a younger version of Kang, real name Nathaniel Richards. His future self meets Nathaniel via time travel, hoping to inspire him to become a villain. Instead, he rejects his supposed destiny and tries to escape his evil future self. This leads him to adopt the moniker of Iron Lad, basing his appearance on the Armored Avenger, Iron Man. Perhaps in the MCU, this story could go a bit differently. Maybe this version of Richards accepts his fate as a time-traveling bad guy and threatens the entire MCU Multiverse. In the event a younger actor isn't chosen to take on the role, maybe Robert Downey Jr. could return to make Iron Lad a villainous take on Iron Man.

Assuming Iron Lad someday makes it into the MCU, it seems unlikely that he'll be anything like his comic counterpart.