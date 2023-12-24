Star Wars: How Warwick Davis Really Feels About Fans Who Hate Ewoks

The fuzzy, spear-wielding Endor natives known as the Ewoks certainly make their presence felt in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." They help out the small Rebel group that lands on the planet in completing their mission to destroy the Death Star II's shield generator. Using little more than sticks and rocks, the Ewoks take down numerous Imperial ground troops and walkers. For the fact that they make the Empire look like a band of goofs, the perceived idea that they were created purely to sell toys, and their overly cute design, Ewoks have wound up on the bad side of many "Star Wars" fans over the years.

As this dislike has endured, Warwick Davis — the actor behind the scrappy young Ewok named Wicket W. Warrick in "Return of the Jedi" — has offered his two cents on the matter. While he admitted in an interview with TheForce.net that he is a bit biased and owes his career to the existence of Ewoks, he understands the frustration among fans. "I can also understand the argument of those who say that they're too cute and don't fit into the 'Star Wars' look," he said, noting that he liked the more primitive Ewok designs done by "Return of the Jedi" concept artists quite a bit.

Even though Davis gets the aesthetics argument when it comes to the Ewoks, he doesn't believe the often-repeated claim that they don't fit in the "Star Wars" universe and the franchise's narrative.