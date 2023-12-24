Star Wars: How Warwick Davis Really Feels About Fans Who Hate Ewoks
The fuzzy, spear-wielding Endor natives known as the Ewoks certainly make their presence felt in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." They help out the small Rebel group that lands on the planet in completing their mission to destroy the Death Star II's shield generator. Using little more than sticks and rocks, the Ewoks take down numerous Imperial ground troops and walkers. For the fact that they make the Empire look like a band of goofs, the perceived idea that they were created purely to sell toys, and their overly cute design, Ewoks have wound up on the bad side of many "Star Wars" fans over the years.
As this dislike has endured, Warwick Davis — the actor behind the scrappy young Ewok named Wicket W. Warrick in "Return of the Jedi" — has offered his two cents on the matter. While he admitted in an interview with TheForce.net that he is a bit biased and owes his career to the existence of Ewoks, he understands the frustration among fans. "I can also understand the argument of those who say that they're too cute and don't fit into the 'Star Wars' look," he said, noting that he liked the more primitive Ewok designs done by "Return of the Jedi" concept artists quite a bit.
Even though Davis gets the aesthetics argument when it comes to the Ewoks, he doesn't believe the often-repeated claim that they don't fit in the "Star Wars" universe and the franchise's narrative.
Ewoks are the embodiment of one of Star Wars' core messages
Continuing in his TheForce.net interview, Warwick Davis said, "Even if the look did not make it through to the finished film, [director George Lucas'] concept of primitive creatures bringing down the technologically advanced Empire certainly did, and it works great." In this statement alone, the actor touched on why the Ewoks are so important to "Star Wars" and the messaging behind it. Sure, they may look like teddy bears created to sell toys to kids, but at the end of the day, they're a fighting force willing to risk it all if it means taking down the Empire.
Behind all of the lightsaber duels, alien creatures, and engaging space battles, "Star Wars" is largely a story about the oppressed working against their oppressors. The Rebels fight back against the Empire, the Resistance battles back against the First Order, and the Jedi combat the Sith. These tales are designed to inspire hope, reminding audiences that cruelty, abuse, and hate are no match for courage, bravery, and community. How better to exemplify that than through a faction of seemingly defenseless little bears fighting their hearts out to ensure the end of a high-tech fascist regime?
At the end of the day, there are valid reasons to dislike Ewoks and their presence in "Return of the Jedi." However, to say they don't fit in "Star Wars" couldn't be further from accurate.