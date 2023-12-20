Star Wars: What Happened To Wicket The Ewok After Return Of The Jedi?
In "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," the Rebellion finds some unexpected allies in its fight against the Empire. On the forest moon of Endor, they work with the native Ewoks — small bear-like creatures that live in communities in the planet's trees, using primitive technology to survive — to successfully destroy the Death Star II's shield generator. Among them is the particularly brave and tenacious Wicket W. Warrick (Warwick Davis), who befriends Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and has become one of the most popular and well-known Ewoks in "Star Wars" fandom.
What's not as well-known is what Wicket gets up to following the events of "Return of the Jedi." All that has been revealed in canon so far is that he survives far beyond the fall of the Empire, living to see the rise of the First Order. He even witnesses the regime's fall firsthand, as shown in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." In that film, he's briefly seen on Endor watching the destruction of a First Order Star Destroyer overhead, and he's not alone. He's joined by his son, Pommet Warrick, portrayed by Davis' real-life son, Harrison.
Though Wicket's post-original trilogy canon story is a bit thin, his "Star Wars" Legends history during this era is a bit more fleshed out.
Star Wars Legends sheds more light on Wicket's post-Battle of Endor adventures
In the wake of the Battle of Endor, Wicket finds himself rather busy. Instead of leaving the debris of the shield generator behind, he recruits other Ewoks to help him convert it into a nature-friendly dwelling. He maintains contact with various Rebel Alliance personnel, chiefly Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who spends some time on Endor to refine his Force and lightsaber skills, with the Ewoks' help. While Wicket wonders what life away from Endor could be like, he ultimately elects to remain on his home world, becoming a hero, legend, and leader to his people.
One of his most heroic endeavors comes when the Opunia Ewok village is attacked by Trandoshans. He unites various Ewok tribes in order to defeat the Trandoshan slavers, and he even overcomes multiple rancors in the process. In the end, following the death of Chief Chirpa (Jane Busby), Wicket marries his childhood friend, Princess Kneesaa (Cree Summer), and becomes the new chief of their village. As the decades pass, their family continues to thrive, maintaining peace and prosperity in their village.
Love or hate the Ewoks and their role in "Return of the Jedi," there's no disputing that Wicket is a "Star Wars" icon. Surely, someday, we'll learn more about his canonical life and adventures after the Battle of Endor.