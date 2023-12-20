Star Wars: What Happened To Wicket The Ewok After Return Of The Jedi?

In "Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," the Rebellion finds some unexpected allies in its fight against the Empire. On the forest moon of Endor, they work with the native Ewoks — small bear-like creatures that live in communities in the planet's trees, using primitive technology to survive — to successfully destroy the Death Star II's shield generator. Among them is the particularly brave and tenacious Wicket W. Warrick (Warwick Davis), who befriends Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and has become one of the most popular and well-known Ewoks in "Star Wars" fandom.

What's not as well-known is what Wicket gets up to following the events of "Return of the Jedi." All that has been revealed in canon so far is that he survives far beyond the fall of the Empire, living to see the rise of the First Order. He even witnesses the regime's fall firsthand, as shown in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." In that film, he's briefly seen on Endor watching the destruction of a First Order Star Destroyer overhead, and he's not alone. He's joined by his son, Pommet Warrick, portrayed by Davis' real-life son, Harrison.

Though Wicket's post-original trilogy canon story is a bit thin, his "Star Wars" Legends history during this era is a bit more fleshed out.