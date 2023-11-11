Star Trek: What Happened To William T. Riker & Deanna Troi's Son Thad?

In the long history of the Star Trek franchise, romance was never a driving point. However, the relationship between William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) operates on another level. What starts as a mere flirtation in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" becomes one of the most cherished couples of the franchise. Frakes and Sirtis advocated for the former lovers to be together, while "TNG" wanted to cut the Troi and Riker romance. But by the end of the series, love prevails, and the two sail into matrimony together.

It is only when Riker and Deanna reappear in "Star Trek: Picard" that their marriage becomes marred with tragedy. When Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) happens upon the couple's home in the first season, he finds their relationship in trouble. Both are embroiled in grief due to the premature death of their son, Thaddeus Troi-Riker. Early in his life, Thad contracted a rare disease called mandaxic neurosclerosis. Though Star Trek takes place in a utopia, parents still face heartbreak. Despite advances in technology, Riker and Deanna were not able to treat his disease. The only known cure was to use a positronic matrix to treat Thad's corrupted cells. However because the matrix would alter his body chemistry synthetically, the process was banned. At this time, the Federation outlawed synthetic lifeforms, which doomed Thad to death at only 18 years old.