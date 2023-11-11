Star Trek: What Happened To William T. Riker & Deanna Troi's Son Thad?
In the long history of the Star Trek franchise, romance was never a driving point. However, the relationship between William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) operates on another level. What starts as a mere flirtation in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" becomes one of the most cherished couples of the franchise. Frakes and Sirtis advocated for the former lovers to be together, while "TNG" wanted to cut the Troi and Riker romance. But by the end of the series, love prevails, and the two sail into matrimony together.
It is only when Riker and Deanna reappear in "Star Trek: Picard" that their marriage becomes marred with tragedy. When Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) happens upon the couple's home in the first season, he finds their relationship in trouble. Both are embroiled in grief due to the premature death of their son, Thaddeus Troi-Riker. Early in his life, Thad contracted a rare disease called mandaxic neurosclerosis. Though Star Trek takes place in a utopia, parents still face heartbreak. Despite advances in technology, Riker and Deanna were not able to treat his disease. The only known cure was to use a positronic matrix to treat Thad's corrupted cells. However because the matrix would alter his body chemistry synthetically, the process was banned. At this time, the Federation outlawed synthetic lifeforms, which doomed Thad to death at only 18 years old.
Thad's death affected the Rikers for years
Losing a child is an impossible situation for any family, but the Troi-Rikers have it more difficult than most. Thad's death was especially tragic because it did not have to happen. The Federation's ban on synthetic forms is a black mark on the supposedly utopian society and directly resulted in the loss of a child. With time, perhaps Will and Deanna could have moved on and lived a good life with their daughter, Kestra (Lulu Wilson). But because of Deanna's status as a Betazoid, the situation became warped.
Only intent on easing her husband's pain, Deanna erases Riker's grief through her empathic abilities. This weakens the relationship between the two and motivates him to leave with Picard on another adventure in Season 3. Deanna's intentions were sound, but it took away her husband's agency and right to feel emotion in the way he was supposed to, causing a division. As this is a Stark Trek venture, thankfully things don't end on such a dour note. The couple makes amends in a moving final arc in "Star Trek: Picard" and comes full circle with "The Next Generation." Bringing back these characters could only work if it had emotional resonance and a satisfying conclusion. Though Riker and Deanna struggle, they become stronger for it and leave the series on a solid note.