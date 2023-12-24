Is E.T. A Jedi Knight? A Star Wars Theory Explained

A fan theory suggested by Film School Rejects may have uncovered the mysterious origins of the lovable titular alien from 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" that connects him to the long line of Jedi Knights. It may be hard to believe that such a harmless-looking creature could be a full-blown Jedi, but in this case, size matters not.

One of the most memorable scenes in "E.T." is when the alien comes across a kid dressed as Yoda while out trick-or-treating. However, as most fans know, members of E.T.'s species make an appearance in a Galactic Senate meeting in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," indicating that E.T. himself comes from the galaxy far, far away. Even if E.T. was born long after Yoda's death, he's likely at least aware of the legendary Jedi Knight and his species considering that E.T.'s kind was on the Senate. So when the alien believes to sees Yoda and starts saying "Home," it's him hoping that the familiar face will help him in his plight.

But E.T. more than appears to have a handle on the Force for himself. His many skills such as glowing fingers that heal wounds and the ability to make bikes fly across the sky fall in line with the powers we've seen Jedi possess throughout the "Star Wars" saga. But fans weren't the only ones creating links between "E.T." and "Star Wars."