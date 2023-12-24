The Marvel Star Who Taught Tom Holland How To Cry On Screen - And How He Does It

Tom Holland's Spider-Man features in many of the saddest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether it's him getting snapped out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Infinity War" or mourning the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It certainly helps that the actor knows how to make some convincing waterworks, but he couldn't always cry realistically on-screen. As it happens, one of Holland's fellow Marvel stars gave him a full-course lesson in acting tears.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland was asked if he has any industry peers he often seeks for advice or assistance. Interestingly enough, the actor brought up the name of Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars in the MCU as Doctor Strange and has appeared opposite Holland's Spidey on multiple occasions.

Holland specifically recalled an anecdote from filming 2017's "The Current War" alongside Cumberbatch. "I went through a phase where I was really, really struggling to cry — in my personal life also — and it was really affecting me on set," he explained. "I would really just worry about crying scenes and worry and worry and worry." Holland shared his issue with Cumberbatch, who had impressed him with convincing tears in "The Imitation Game." The "Sherlock" alum taught him a secret technique for crying on-screen.