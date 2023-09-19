Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows Off Aunt May's Original MCU Death

One of the best things about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the way it gives viewers a heart-wrenching variation on one of the key tragedies of the mythos of Spider-Man. It happens when Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) says goodbye to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in her final moments following an attack by a dimensionally displaced Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Just before she dies, she gives Peter the advice that Spidey fans know is the foundation of his entire superheroic philosophy: "With great power comes great responsibility."

Concept artist Phil Saunders is one of the people who helps bring superhero stories like "No Way Home" to the big screen, and he recently took to Instagram to show a different take on how this vital sequence was originally conceived. In the movie, Peter and Aunt May share their sad farewell in the rubble of a building. Meanwhile, Saunders's concept art reveals that this scene was originally going to take place in an ambulance taking May to a hospital.

Presumably, the scene would remain much the same despite the change of setting. Still, the concept art does give fans of "No Way Home" a new look at how the scene would have looked had it been filmed as scripted and serves as a pretty emotional visual all on its own.