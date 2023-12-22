Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He Would Direct A Live-Action Fortnite Movie

Even someone as busy as Zack Snyder needs to unwind. The filmmaker recently expressed his love of the battle royale game "Fortnite," even admitting that he mains as Mr. Meeseeks from "Rick and Morty." And it seems he's willing to take that passion one step further by expressing interest in directing a "Fortnite" movie, should one ever happen in the future.

Etalk asked Snyder that precise question, to which he responded, "Look, 'Fortnite' is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. It's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was and then it was something entirely different." He closed out his thoughts on the prospect by saying, "You definitely don't know. You definitely can never say never. That's my mantra in this business."

Snyder also mentioned how he'd be interested in getting "Rebel Moon" skins into the game. With all the publicity Snyder's been giving the video game while promoting his newest flick, it would seem like they owe him a solid at this point.