Zack Snyder Reveals Whether He Would Direct A Live-Action Fortnite Movie
Even someone as busy as Zack Snyder needs to unwind. The filmmaker recently expressed his love of the battle royale game "Fortnite," even admitting that he mains as Mr. Meeseeks from "Rick and Morty." And it seems he's willing to take that passion one step further by expressing interest in directing a "Fortnite" movie, should one ever happen in the future.
Etalk asked Snyder that precise question, to which he responded, "Look, 'Fortnite' is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. It's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was and then it was something entirely different." He closed out his thoughts on the prospect by saying, "You definitely don't know. You definitely can never say never. That's my mantra in this business."
Snyder also mentioned how he'd be interested in getting "Rebel Moon" skins into the game. With all the publicity Snyder's been giving the video game while promoting his newest flick, it would seem like they owe him a solid at this point.
What would Zack Snyder's Fortnite movie even be about?
When it comes to video games that deserve movie or TV adaptations, "Fortnite" probably isn't at the top of many people's lists. While there is a story mode and a certain amount of lore within "Fortnite," a lot of people seem to utilize its "Battle Royale" mode primarily, where 100 players are dropped onto a map. They must scavenge for resources and weapons while eliminating other players. A movie could definitely incorporate some of the story elements, but it seems like much of the plot would center around a "Hunger Games"-esque competition with a last-man-standing conclusion.
Despite Zack Snyder's comments, gamers probably shouldn't expect a live-action "Fortnite" movie or TV show any time soon. Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard gave Collider his thoughts about adapting "Fortnite," saying, "I wanna do stuff that always just feels authentic and is a great story. And so, it's not something we're actively working on right now. I'm not gonna say it would never happen ... I know exactly the story I'd want to [do], but it's not the focus right now. I don't have time."
If or when a "Fortnite" movie emerges, there's also the question of whether Snyder could feasibly direct it. He's an in-demand filmmaker who's launching a new franchise at Netflix with "Rebel Moon," which already has spinoffs in the works. Given Snyder's love of the game, however, perhaps he'd find the time if Epic Games came calling.