Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Has A Tony Stark Mistake You Likely Didn't Notice
Ask the average moviegoer what they thought about "Avengers: Infinity War," and they'll generally give a glowing response. And yet despite the movie's impressive vision and execution, it isn't perfect. In fact, Redditor u/Motor-Anteater-8965 has gone on record criticizing a previously unnoticed continuity error: Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) mustache in the moon-throwing scene on Titan.
When Stark declares, "You throw another moon at me and I'm gonna lose it," his mustache appears thin, neat, and tidy. It is dark colored and looks full. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) recognizes the protagonist in the Mark L armor, the camera shoots back to Stark, who asks, "You know me?" This time, we see a taller but sparser mustache donning the billionaire's upper lip. It's a subtle change but a genuine error all the same.
Other users got in on the fun, with Redditor u/skoobledooble commenting, "Side effect of him trying to shave half of all life in the universe." Redditor u/AndiYTDE added right afterward, "Didn't know he was played by Sean Connery." Redditor u/Sir_Gwan chimed in a minute later, saying, "No, that's just Thanos' aura. His baldness is so intimidating [that] people close by begin rapidly losing hair." Perhaps the most disturbing yet insightful response of all came from u/lordolxinator, who referenced that Ant-Man and Thanos meme, explaining, "He was focusing so hard on using the Reality Stone to seal his a**hole shut in case Ant-Man was around that he could only slightly change Tony Stark's facial hair a bit."
There isn't much to genuinely criticize in Infinity War
In the end, the conversation erupting around the slight alteration of Tony Stark's facial hair actually serves to emphasize how well Anthony and Joe Russo executed the first half of the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe project that is the final showdown with Thanos. "Infinity War" faithfully and effectively delivers on the multiyear buildup that leads to Thanos' arrival, pitting a crowd of vigilante good guys against a stop-at-nothing zealot and leaving viewers gutted by one of the most dramatic closing sequences in cinematic history.
As u/Motor-Anteater-8965 conceded in a follow-up comment, chances are, the mustache error in question is a result of having reshot the scene weeks or even months apart, with other users pointing out that Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) hair changes on Ebony Maw's (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) ship too.
Redditor u/DefNotAShark concluded, "Doesn't really take me out of the movie (especially this movie) but it's fun to spot." It's a fair observation. These kinds of minor changes only reinforce how well certain films pull viewers into the suspension of disbelief — a state of mind that is shattered when that extra mustache hair becomes impossible to ignore. For now, we're just going to go with u/BattlingMink28's in-story explanation: "He was just stressed."