Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Has A Tony Stark Mistake You Likely Didn't Notice

Ask the average moviegoer what they thought about "Avengers: Infinity War," and they'll generally give a glowing response. And yet despite the movie's impressive vision and execution, it isn't perfect. In fact, Redditor u/Motor-Anteater-8965 has gone on record criticizing a previously unnoticed continuity error: Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) mustache in the moon-throwing scene on Titan.

When Stark declares, "You throw another moon at me and I'm gonna lose it," his mustache appears thin, neat, and tidy. It is dark colored and looks full. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) recognizes the protagonist in the Mark L armor, the camera shoots back to Stark, who asks, "You know me?" This time, we see a taller but sparser mustache donning the billionaire's upper lip. It's a subtle change but a genuine error all the same.

Other users got in on the fun, with Redditor u/skoobledooble commenting, "Side effect of him trying to shave half of all life in the universe." Redditor u/AndiYTDE added right afterward, "Didn't know he was played by Sean Connery." Redditor u/Sir_Gwan chimed in a minute later, saying, "No, that's just Thanos' aura. His baldness is so intimidating [that] people close by begin rapidly losing hair." Perhaps the most disturbing yet insightful response of all came from u/lordolxinator, who referenced that Ant-Man and Thanos meme, explaining, "He was focusing so hard on using the Reality Stone to seal his a**hole shut in case Ant-Man was around that he could only slightly change Tony Stark's facial hair a bit."