Zack Snyder & Guillermo Del Toro Are More Similar Than You Think, Says Charlie Hunnam - Exclusive

Charlie Hunnam has been blessed with several opportunities to work with great directors over the years, from his time on "Sons of Anarchy" with Kurt Sutter to "Children of Men" alongside Alfonso Cuarón to Guy Ritchie on "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" and "The Gentlemen." In addition, Hunnam has teamed with writer-director Guillermo del Toro twice — on "Pacific Rim" and "Crimson Peak" — and now, for the first time, he's collaborating with writer-director Zack Snyder on "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire." The interesting thing about working under the auspices of del Toro and Snyder, Hunnam revealed to Looper in an exclusive interview, is that the pair of revered filmmakers are much more similar than people might think.

"They're both obviously master filmmakers," Hunnam said. "They both draw and realize their vision prior to shooting with a pad of paper and a set of pencils. They both create enormous universes, and unlike some directors that create big universes where it's all CGI, they both like to create as much practical in the immediate vicinity that the actors and the directors are going to be working in. There are a lot of similarities."

There are differences between del Toro and Snyder, Hunnam added, but they're both the stronger for those approaches, which in turn makes their respective work so unique.

"Guillermo's process is a lot more precise," Hunnam told Looper. "Zack's process is a lot more rock and roll, [like], 'Let's get out there and figure this out. Let's go make love to it, and who knows what's going to happen?' That's the vibe on set. Not to say one's better than the other, but I loved working with Zack."