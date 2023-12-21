Superman Destroys Goku's Strongest Saiyan Form In Death Battle Mashup Video

A persistent debate among pop culture enthusiasts is who deserves the title of the strongest character in fiction. This discussion has gone on for decades, with fuel added to the fire every time a new overpowered character enters the cultural zeitgeist. Two standout figures in this conversation are DC Comics icon Superman and "Dragon Ball Z" staple Goku, each of whom stands among the most powerful in their respective universes. If they were to somehow cross paths, who would walk away from the conflict as the victor? A new video from the DEATH BATTLE! YouTube channel presents a compelling case for the Man of Steel.

For those unfamiliar with DEATH BATTLE!, the channel pits fictional characters against one another in, well, death battles. The videos run down each character's history, powers, weaknesses, and the like before presenting viewers with the fight itself. In the case of Superman and Goku, they seem evenly matched in what starts as a light exhibition fight. However, as they duke it out in the air, on land, and even in space, the fight intensifies. Goku takes on his strongest form, Perfected Ultra Instinct, and enhances his abilities using Kaioken, while Superman supercharges himself with the power of multiple suns. The result is a cosmos-shaking clash, and when the dust settles, the Last Son of Krypton claims victory over everyone's favorite Saiyan.

Regardless of the outcome, DC and "Dragon Ball Z" fans alike were happy with how this fight between Superman and Goku is depicted.