Goku's Newest Dragon Ball Form May Be Stronger Than Any Super Saiyan

Through "Dragon Ball Z" and the start of "Dragon Ball Super," almost every meaningful power upgrade for Goku and his Saiyan allies is, in some manner, an iteration of the Super Saiyan form. Eventually, a few story arcs into "Dragon Ball Super," Goku does begin working on a new form called Ultra Instinct. His trainer, Whis, explains that with Ultra Instinct active, Goku will be able to react instinctually to his opponent's movements in battle. Attaining Ultra Instinct means raising his power level to a degree comparable to that of a god, and the road to perfecting the technique is appropriately difficult.

In the "Dragon Ball Super" anime, Goku achieves Perfected Ultra Instinct in his fight against Jiren at the conclusion of the Tournament of Power. But while his strength is considerable, the form rapidly drains his stamina, and he can't maintain it for long enough to win the fight decisively. Only in a storyline so far unique to the "Dragon Ball Super" manga, beyond just maintaining his Ultra Instinct form, Goku goes one step further and debuts an even stronger version that plays to his unique strengths.

As Goku explains in "Dragon Ball Super" Chapter 85 during his fight against Gas, Ultra Instinct normally requires a lack of strong emotion. Goku, however, figures out how to fuel Ultra Instinct with his emotions and becomes stronger as a result, greatly surpassing the strength of any Super Saiyan form in "Dragon Ball" history.