Disney Debunked Snow White's Age Gap Rumor - But There's Still A Big Problem

Snow White is the victim of many tragedies. In Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," a film with a dark history, the young princess (Adriana Caselotti) is accosted by a jealous and violent queen (Lucille La Verne) who insists that anyone her magic mirror says is prettier than she is should die. As the movie is nearly a century old, and based on a tale far older still, audiences know well that the evil queen's repeated attempts on Snow White's life are foiled. But modern viewers aren't as concerned with her villain as they are with her happily ever after, because Snow White is a child ... and Prince Florian (Harry Stockwell) is not.

In a viral, now-deleted 2019 tweet, @diordeux claimed that, according to their math, Snow White was 14 and Prince Florian was 31, a pair of numbers that are separated by a staggering 17-year gap. Even if the X (formerly Twitter) user wasn't the first person to make this claim, they were certainly the most publicized to do so, and their words became something similar to canon. Disney never directly responded to the myth, but the studio has published evidence suggesting that Prince Florian's age is far younger than what fans might now believe. According to "The Art of Walt Disney," a frequently revised book by Christopher Finch that chronicles the studio's history, Prince Florian was written to be 18.

Is that better than 31? Absolutely. But "The Art of Walt Disney" also confirms that the internet was half-right because Snow White was written to be 14, which means that her relationship with the prince is still ... distressing.