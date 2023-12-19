Who Plays The Singer With The Red Hat In The Verizon Christmas Carol Commercial?

It's that time of year when companies start busting out their holiday-inspired commercials. That includes Verizon, which hopes people give the gift of new technology. At the center of their ad is a woman in a red hat leading a group of Christmas carolers. She's a prominent figure in the commercial's cast and is played by Kimmy Shields, whom you might recognize for her work on Netflix's "Insatiable" and the sci-fi drama "Ad Astra."

Shields has appeared in several TV series and films since 2010. She's had brief roles on "The Middle" and "Big Little Lies," but broke out in a big way playing Nonnie on "Insatiable," one of many Netflix shows you shouldn't let your parents catch you watching. She plays the best friend to Patty (Debby Ryan), who often gets caught up in her misadventures while coming to terms with her sexuality. More recently, she had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in "Scream VI" as a paramedic; however, she's uncredited.

Even though Shields doesn't get to show off her singing voice in every project she's in, she can carry a tune. She spoke to Voyage LA Magazine about her musical background: "I grew up performing on the stage and came to love it so much that I received my BFA in Musical Theater from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, graduating in 2014."