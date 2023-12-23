Suits: The Louis Litt Joke That Would Never Fly Today

Unfortunately, older series that are often considered classics usually feature less-than-tactful jokes or derogatory pieces of dialogue. Of course, contemporary shows also have their fair share of objectionable scenes, though newer series typically have their villains, not protagonists, as the ones who make bigoted comments or inappropriate gestures. This is why some fans of the drama "Suits" might be shocked by a moment during Season 3, Episode 1 ("The Arrangement"), which was released in 2013.

In the scene, attorney Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) begins to rant that the firm decided to stop providing workers with free uniball pens. After beloved secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) dismisses his complaint, she notices his ink-stained finger and advises the lawyer he should wipe his upper lip, causing him to bear a resemblance to Adolf Hitler. Unaware of her ruse, Louis expresses gratitude toward Donna. "Thank you, Donna. You're a true friend," says Louis with earnestness. Before the secretary leaves, she implies she wants him to show her a specific arm stretch. Louis then accidentally acts out an offensive gesture popularized by the Nazi army.

While Louis is not particularly likable, it goes without saying that he did not deserve to be the target of Donna's antisemitic prank.