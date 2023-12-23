Suits: The Louis Litt Joke That Would Never Fly Today
Unfortunately, older series that are often considered classics usually feature less-than-tactful jokes or derogatory pieces of dialogue. Of course, contemporary shows also have their fair share of objectionable scenes, though newer series typically have their villains, not protagonists, as the ones who make bigoted comments or inappropriate gestures. This is why some fans of the drama "Suits" might be shocked by a moment during Season 3, Episode 1 ("The Arrangement"), which was released in 2013.
In the scene, attorney Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) begins to rant that the firm decided to stop providing workers with free uniball pens. After beloved secretary Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) dismisses his complaint, she notices his ink-stained finger and advises the lawyer he should wipe his upper lip, causing him to bear a resemblance to Adolf Hitler. Unaware of her ruse, Louis expresses gratitude toward Donna. "Thank you, Donna. You're a true friend," says Louis with earnestness. Before the secretary leaves, she implies she wants him to show her a specific arm stretch. Louis then accidentally acts out an offensive gesture popularized by the Nazi army.
While Louis is not particularly likable, it goes without saying that he did not deserve to be the target of Donna's antisemitic prank.
Donna's interactions with Louis have been a source of entertainment
While the aforementioned Season 3 scene is an extreme example, fans of "Suits" know Donna enjoys hazing her co-workers, specifically Louis. This trait has endeared her not only to fans but also to her real-life counterpart. In a 2016 appearance on "Build Series," Sarah Rafferty shared how she adored her character's witticism the moment she was given the script for the pilot episode of "Suits." "When I first read her on the page, I did see that she had a lot of heart and a great sense of humor," said the actress.
Conversely, Rick Hoffman has appeared somewhat embarrassed by his character's less-than-charming actions. In a 2017 interview with Newshub, he stated he found many of Louis' decisions upsetting. "I am, on a regular basis, heartbroken when I read scripts about my character. It drives me up the wall ... He's such a d**che. ... When I read the thing, I'm like, 'Oh, come on. Don't do that, man,'" said the actor.
One can only assume how Hoffman and Rafferty feel now about this Season 3 interaction between Donna and Louis.