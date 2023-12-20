How Lord Of The Rings' J.R.R. Tolkien Answered A Letter From The Real Sam Gamgee

J.R.R. Tolkien wrote a lot more than "The Lord of the Rings." Along with countless other Middle-earth material, he also answered mail — a lot of mail. So much mail that hundreds of the author's most fascinating letters with publishers, fans, friends, and family have been gathered into a book called "The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien." One of these entries stands out not because of what Tolkien said but because of whom he was responding to.

The author penned the letter on March 18, 1956, six months after "The Return of the King" was published, addressing it to a Mr. Sam Gamgee, who lived in Tooting in South London. Mr. Gamgee had written five days earlier explaining that he had heard of "The Lord of the Rings," not in book form but as a serial on the radio. "I was rather interested at how you arrived at the name of one of the characters named Sam Gamgee because that happens to be my name," Gamgee wrote, adding, "I know it's fiction, but it is rather a coincidence as the name is very uncommon."

Tolkien's response starts with amazement. "You can imagine my astonishment, when I saw your signature!" The author appears to have been genuinely surprised that his S. Gamgee was not the only one in existence. He quickly adds, "I can only say, for your comfort I hope, that the 'Sam Gamgee' of my story is a most heroic character, now widely beloved by many readers." While the letter isn't long, Tolkien does take the time to briefly explain the origin of the name, adding that as a child, his local community used the term "gamgee" as another name for cotton-wool. "So in my story," he elaborates, "the families of Cotton and Gamgee are connected."