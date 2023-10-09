What Happened To Sam After Lord Of The Rings Ended?

As "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" wraps up, we see life come together for Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin). Having survived his quest and saved the world, the Hobbit hero returns to the Shire, marries his love, Rosie Cotton (Sarah McLeod), and settles down in Bag End with Master Frodo (Elijah Wood). Sure, he has to unexpectedly say goodbye to Mr. Baggins when it comes out that Frodo can't find rest and is headed off to the Grey Havens in search of deeper healing.

But even that turns out to be a good thing for Sam. In the book "The Return of the King," as he explains that he's leaving Middle-earth, Frodo tells Sam that his time to leave might come one day, but it hasn't come yet. He needs to stay and focus on his new life. "You cannot be always torn in two," he says. "You will have to be one and whole, for many years. You have so much to enjoy and to be, and to do."

Soon after that, Frodo says goodbye, and Sam makes his famous final journey back to Bag End, arriving home where his wife and eldest child, Elanor, are waiting for him. He says he's back and... well, that's it. The story ends. For us in the audience, at least.

But it isn't the end for Sam, obviously. He has so much to enjoy, and be, and do, remember? And that turns out to be an awful lot of stuff, too. In fact, it turns out that the Hobbit gardener turned world-saving hero has only just started his long and prestigious career as a husband, father, historian, counselor, and mayor.