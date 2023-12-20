Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated Star Trek Movie Would've Had Pulp Fiction-Level Violence

It's hard to say how he would have worked in a discussion between Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock about a Royale with Cheese, but there's no question that if Quentin Tarantino had directed a "Star Trek" film, if would have felt like his crime classic "Pulp Fiction" in other ways.

In all likelihood, that means that the phasers carried by the crew of the Starship Enterprise would have been set on something far more powerful than "stun." "I think his vision was just to go hard. It was a hard R. It was going to be some 'Pulp Fiction' violence," screenwriter Mark L. Smith explained in an interview with Collider. "Not a lot of the language, we saved a couple things for just special characters to kind of drop that into the 'Star Trek' world, but it was just really the edginess and the kind of that Tarantino flair, man, that he was bringing to it. It would have been cool."

While Smith revealed some details about the "Star Trek" script he wrote for Tarantino and its darker tone — for a movie that ultimately never took flight — he wouldn't go into specifics about the plot. "I can't say anything about the story. He would kill me," the writer said.