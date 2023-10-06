Marvel's Loki Producer Reveals Why Jonathan Majors' Arrest Didn't Impact Season 2
In the ever-turning wheel of Hollywood controversy, Marvel's "Loki" was among many productions impacted by unfortunate revelations. Following the filming of Season 2 of the series, news broke that Kang actor Jonathan Majors was the subject of accusations of domestic violence. This was followed up by industry professionals recounting encounters with the actor, citing alleged toxic workplace behavior. Majors is featured heavily in promotional material for "Loki" Season 2 as one of many Kang variants, Victor Timely. This appearance inspired discourse from fans who questioned Majors remaining on the series, but executive producer Kevin Wright had a clear idea in mind for the sophomore season.
"This is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make," Wright told Variety. "We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+." Aside from Wright's vision for the story, there were other reasons why Majors wasn't scrubbed from the material.
Loki season 2 will air as written
It isn't unheard of for productions facing similar situations as "Loki" to do some post-production edits. After the Kevin Spacey allegations surfaced, Ridley Scott immediately went to task replacing all of Spacey's scenes for the film "All the Money in the World." The "Alien" director cast Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role following Anthony Rapp's accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor. But Scott — famed "Gladiator" filmmaker — was in a position to do so and had no second thoughts about it, as he told Entertainment Weekly. The "Loki" production did not have the freedom of an award-winning blockbuster director, and Kevin Wright noted there is still no resolution to the Jonathan Majors scandal.
"I know as much as you do at the moment," Wright admitted to Variety. "It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out." Majors' legal dispute is still in its early stages. According to Variety, the case will continue later in October. So far, Majors and Grace Jabbari have traded allegations with each other. In March, Majors was arrested for domestic violence against Jabbari but has since gone on the defensive that the accusations were false and racially motivated. Months later, Majors filed a report that Jabbari attacked him. With no conclusion to the legal aspect, Disney has not gone on the record about their plans to deal with Kang as of yet.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.