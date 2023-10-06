Marvel's Loki Producer Reveals Why Jonathan Majors' Arrest Didn't Impact Season 2

It isn't unheard of for productions facing similar situations as "Loki" to do some post-production edits. After the Kevin Spacey allegations surfaced, Ridley Scott immediately went to task replacing all of Spacey's scenes for the film "All the Money in the World." The "Alien" director cast Christopher Plummer in Spacey's role following Anthony Rapp's accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor. But Scott — famed "Gladiator" filmmaker — was in a position to do so and had no second thoughts about it, as he told Entertainment Weekly. The "Loki" production did not have the freedom of an award-winning blockbuster director, and Kevin Wright noted there is still no resolution to the Jonathan Majors scandal.

"I know as much as you do at the moment," Wright admitted to Variety. "It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out." Majors' legal dispute is still in its early stages. According to Variety, the case will continue later in October. So far, Majors and Grace Jabbari have traded allegations with each other. In March, Majors was arrested for domestic violence against Jabbari but has since gone on the defensive that the accusations were false and racially motivated. Months later, Majors filed a report that Jabbari attacked him. With no conclusion to the legal aspect, Disney has not gone on the record about their plans to deal with Kang as of yet.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.