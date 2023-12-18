The Ending Of Lawmen: Bass Reeves Explained

Contains spoilers for "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Writer-director Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong these days, between "Yellowstone," "Lioness," and "Tulsa King." In 2023, though, it was a new creative team taking the lead in a Sheridan-produced series, the Western drama "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." Created by writer Chad Feehan and starring David Oyelowo (who also served as co-producer), "Bass Reeves" tells the true story of America's first Black U.S. Marshal.

Born into slavery, Reeves escaped to freedom during the Civil War, eventually starting a family after the Union declared victory and abolition became the law of the land. Not long after, Reeves began assisting the law in hunting fugitives, eventually getting a badge himself before establishing himself as one of the greatest lawmen of the era. "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" explores this time of his life, when he is forced to grapple with racism even as he serves his country hunting down the worst criminals in the Wild West.

With a focus on Reeves' journey from enslavement to folk hero, the series explores Reconstruction, when freed slaves were still trying to find a place for themselves in post-war America. While Reeves tracks down dangerous bandits and hardened killers — including a man he has a personal vendetta against — his biggest conflict may be his fight for a better future. Does he get it? Find out now, because this is the ending of "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" explained.