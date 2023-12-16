Star Wars: The Force Awakens Concept Art Shows A Wild Unused Death Star Idea
Even though it claims to be a fresh start for the "Star Wars" franchise, "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" is chock-full of nostalgia. From returning legends like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) to a narrative that renders it a remake of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," it doesn't break a ton of new ground. This is further exemplified by concept art for the film, which depicts the presence of the formidable Death Star II space station from "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi."
Lucasfilm's own Doug Chiang shared this artwork on his Instagram page in 2019, revealing that there was an early pitch for a fascinating dream sequence to feature in "The Force Awakens." "Deathstar ascending! In the early days of EP7, we explored some wild concepts (before we had a script) This was for a dream sequence of the Deathstar 2 rising out of the desert of Jakku," he wrote alongside an image of a sand-covered Death Star II rising high in the air from the surface of Jakku. It's unknown what the context of this moment would've been had the idea made it into the final script.
It may be absent from the final cut of "The Force Awakens," but the Death Star II does end up factoring into the overall "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.
The Death Star II does appear in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but not on Jakku
In "The Force Awakens," the galaxy's heroes are up against a brand new battle station. The villainous successor to the Galactic Empire, the First Order, has brought Starkiller Base to the table. This weapon is Death Star-like, but far more massive and powerful. It's housed within the planet Ilum and uses the power of nearby stars to charge its planetary system-destroying superlasers. The Resistance manages to obliterate Starkiller Base by the film's end, and it's not reconstructed in either of the two sequels.
Rather than bringing back Starkiller Base, the sequel trilogy brings moviegoers back to the Death Star II — at least what's left of it. Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) and her allies are tasked with seeking out a Sith wayfinder in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," which was located in Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) observatory on the battle station. Thus, they venture to the Death Star II's wreckage on Kef Bir, she finds it, and engages in a perilous duel with her sworn rival, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), on the debris.
Thankfully, for those hoping to see the Death Star II, "The Rise of Skywalker" delivers on what the minds at Lucasfilm elected to omit from the "Force Awakens" script.