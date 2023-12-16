Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know Axed Barbie Role - But His Theory Makes Perfect Sense
The cast of "Barbie" is impressive, to say the least. Not only does the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster count major, well-known stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell among its cast, but exciting up-and-coming actors like Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Connor Swindells also appear in supporting roles throughout it. Two actors who do not appear in "Barbie," however, are Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. That's noteworthy, given that they both starred in "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," the two acclaimed films that Gerwig made before "Barbie."
During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Chalamet backed up some previous claims made by Gerwig regarding her abandoned plans to give him and Ronan cameo appearances in her latest film. "There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it," the actor told Fallon. He went on to reveal that Gerwig never told him the specific details of his and Ronan's intended cameo roles. However, he speculated that the two of them may have ended up playing rejected versions of Barbie and Ken, respectively, had they appeared in the film.
"I don't know what the cameo would've been. I think it would've been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies," Chalamet commented. "Not Alan! (Michael Cera) Maybe there was a reject French one along the way." Odds are, viewers may have to wait a while before they find out whether or not Chalamet's theory is correct. For what it's worth, though, fans will likely agree that it wouldn't have been the most shocking of twists had he and Ronan appeared in "Barbie" as a pair of rejected dolls.
Greta Gerwig missed Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet while she was making Barbie
"Barbie" famously spotlights not only Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's respective versions of Barbie and Ken, but also variants of the two dolls played by other members of the film's cast. Michael Cera and "Saltburn" director Emerald Fennell even play live-action versions of slightly obscure, Mattel-made Barbie and Ken companion dolls in the blockbuster comedy. It would have, therefore, been in keeping with the film's comedic tone and zany world if Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet had played rejected iterations of Barbie and Ken.
Unfortunately, their intended "Barbie" cameos never came to fruition, and Chalamet isn't the only one who has discussed the two missed opportunities. In an interview earlier this year with CinemaBlend, Greta Gerwig also shared her disappointment over the fact that she didn't get to work for the third time in a row with either Chalamet or Ronan. "Both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed," she admitted. "I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."
The good news is that the success of "Barbie" has paved the way for Gerwig to do whatever she wants next, which means that she shouldn't have any trouble reuniting with Chalamet and Ronan on a future project. In fact, while Gerwig has previously stated that she isn't ready to start thinking about a "Barbie" sequel, a follow-up to the film would give the director another chance to make Chalamet and Ronan's intended cameos happen. She could, alternatively, work with them again on a new, non-"Barbie" movie.
Fans will just have to wait to see which route she decides to take.