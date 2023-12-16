Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know Axed Barbie Role - But His Theory Makes Perfect Sense

The cast of "Barbie" is impressive, to say the least. Not only does the Greta Gerwig-directed blockbuster count major, well-known stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell among its cast, but exciting up-and-coming actors like Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Connor Swindells also appear in supporting roles throughout it. Two actors who do not appear in "Barbie," however, are Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. That's noteworthy, given that they both starred in "Lady Bird" and "Little Women," the two acclaimed films that Gerwig made before "Barbie."

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Chalamet backed up some previous claims made by Gerwig regarding her abandoned plans to give him and Ronan cameo appearances in her latest film. "There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo in it," the actor told Fallon. He went on to reveal that Gerwig never told him the specific details of his and Ronan's intended cameo roles. However, he speculated that the two of them may have ended up playing rejected versions of Barbie and Ken, respectively, had they appeared in the film.

"I don't know what the cameo would've been. I think it would've been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies," Chalamet commented. "Not Alan! (Michael Cera) Maybe there was a reject French one along the way." Odds are, viewers may have to wait a while before they find out whether or not Chalamet's theory is correct. For what it's worth, though, fans will likely agree that it wouldn't have been the most shocking of twists had he and Ronan appeared in "Barbie" as a pair of rejected dolls.