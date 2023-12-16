Frasier's Anthony LaPaglia Confirms What John Mahoney Was Really Like Off-Camera

Australian actor Anthony LaPaglia is a familiar face on film and television, known for his performances in "So I Married an Axe Murderer," "Empire Records," "Lantana," and the crime procedural "Without a Trace." For sitcom lovers, he's best remembered for playing Simon Moon on "Frasier."

As the boorish, heavy-drinking brother to Daphne (Jane Leeves), LaPaglia appeared in eight episodes of "Frasier" from 2000 to 2004. Unsurprisingly, Simon doesn't jibe with Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) or Niles (David Hyde Pierce), who frequently take him in as a houseguest. He is loutish and rude to Roz (Peri Gilpin), or as he calls her, "Rose," and is a constant thorn in Daphne's side. Nonetheless, he gets along quite well with Martin (John Mahoney).

According to LaPaglia, his kinship with the cast, particularly Mahoney, persisted even when the cameras were off. "I had a really good time with him," LaPaglia told Fox News. "Kelsey was great and the rest of the cast was great, but John Mahoney and I really hit it off," he said of the late actor, who died in 2018 from throat cancer. "He was just a very funny, generous guy. I didn't even realize what an accomplished actor he was. In between 'Frasier,' he kept busy doing theater. He also had a substantial career even before 'Frasier.' And he's from Manchester in England, which floored me because his accent was perfect. I miss him."