Star Trek: 5 Things Only Adults Notice In The Next Generation

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is considered by many fans of the franchise to be a high water mark. Led by Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the series took the basic premise of "The Original Series" that had premiered more than two decades prior — a starship encountering mind-bending dilemmas on its exploration through the cosmos — and refined it. But those who grew up on the show can often be surprised at how well it holds up. Rewatching "The Next Generation" as an adult unlocks a new way of seeing the series, for better or worse.

While much of the series is every bit as good from an adult perspective (it was, after all, written for a mostly adult audience), those additional layers unlocked through more mature eyes range from the appreciation of themes you might have missed to, on the flip side, patterns that are a bit more concerning. But ultimately, noticing them all can lead to a greater appreciation for one of the most impactful TV shows of all time.