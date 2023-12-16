Who Are The Musicians In The Jack Daniel's Commercial With Este Haim?

The new Jack Daniel's commercial featuring Este Haim, from the band Haim, is about more than selling an alcoholic drink. It's about selling an attitude, and in addition to showcasing Haim's bass skills onstage, a slew of rockers are featured throughout the ad. So, who are the musicians in the Jack Daniel's commercial?

The song playing over all the footage should be instantly recognizable. It's "Back in Black" by AC/DC, and everyone is showing off their best "guitar face," a look of pure determination and passion that Jack Daniel's wants to affiliate with the brand. Some of the other musicians you might recognize include Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and David Kochberg of Canadian rock band Goodnight Sunrise.

However, Haim certainly winds up with the lion's share of attention. She feels the music and sticks her tongue out at one point, so it's understandable viewers have latched onto her image. And the new commercial is just one way the pop-rocker is branching out into other mediums.