Who Are The Musicians In The Jack Daniel's Commercial With Este Haim?
The new Jack Daniel's commercial featuring Este Haim, from the band Haim, is about more than selling an alcoholic drink. It's about selling an attitude, and in addition to showcasing Haim's bass skills onstage, a slew of rockers are featured throughout the ad. So, who are the musicians in the Jack Daniel's commercial?
The song playing over all the footage should be instantly recognizable. It's "Back in Black" by AC/DC, and everyone is showing off their best "guitar face," a look of pure determination and passion that Jack Daniel's wants to affiliate with the brand. Some of the other musicians you might recognize include Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and David Kochberg of Canadian rock band Goodnight Sunrise.
However, Haim certainly winds up with the lion's share of attention. She feels the music and sticks her tongue out at one point, so it's understandable viewers have latched onto her image. And the new commercial is just one way the pop-rocker is branching out into other mediums.
Este Haim has worked as a composer on various movies
Este Haim is in her element for the Jack Daniel's commercial, and she's gradually making moves in the world of film and television. As for on-screen appearances, she had a role in "Licorice Pizza" as Este, who is the sister to Alana Kane, played by her real-life sister Alana Haim. And yes, the third Haim sister, Danielle, also shows up in the movie.
While she doesn't have a ton of acting experience at the moment, she's lending her talents to Hollywood in other ways. She's worked as a composer for several films, including "Cha Cha Real Smooth," "Do Revenge," and "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah." When talking with Bass Magazine, Haim mentioned that composing always seemed like it would be up her alley. "Scoring is one of my many obsessions," she explained. "I'm a film junkie; I literally watch everything. The opportunity presented itself, and I jumped at it." Next up for the talented musician is composing the score for the forthcoming romantic comedy "Anyone But You," starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney.
All of this caps off what's truly been an outstanding year for the bassist, as her band, Haim, opened for Taylor Swift as part of the Eras Tour. Suffice it to say, the Jack Daniel's commercial won't be the last time people see Este Haim, as she's one musician to keep an eye on.