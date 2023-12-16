Leave The World Behind: Julia Roberts & Director Sam Esmail Clashed Over One Choice

A well-placed needle drop can turn any movie scene into something iconic. That appears to be the case for "Leave the World Behind," the latest thriller blowing up the charts on Netflix, where Amanda (Julia Roberts) and G.H. (Mahershala Ali) dance to "Too Close" by R&B trio Next. It's charmingly awkward as Amanda flails around while G.H. keeps things smooth and suave. The scene has even blown up a bit on social media, with @thefilmj3rk writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Oh my god this 'leave the world behind' dance scene...best scifi dance scene since ['Ex Machina']."

Turns out, Roberts wanted a different song for the scene and fought with director Sam Esmail to change it. She told MTV U.K., "I asked [Esmail] to change it so many times. No offense to the talented blokes, but I asked him so many times because I was so embarrassed at the beginning of that song and Mahershala Ali is standing there, all eight-and-a-half feet tall of him." She may have felt embarrassed, but that was precisely the point. Amanda doesn't really know how to dance to the song, and it's not incredibly well-known. Therefore, Amanda looks awkward while G.H. just rolls with it, and that was Esmail's intention the entire time.

Speaking to the same outlet, he stated, "That moment in the film needed to feel very grounded and very silly, and I felt that the song kind of allowed those two characters to cut loose in a way that maybe a more familiar or popular song wouldn't have."