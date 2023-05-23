NCIS: LA's Finale Isn't The End For LL Cool J's Hawaii S3-Bound Sam Hanna

You can't keep a good character down. In the case of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) of the recently-concluded "NCIS: Los Angeles," he's definitely not the type to rest on his laurels. And it turns out that resting's the last thing he'll be doing. The character will become a regular part of "NCIS: Hawai'i" next season. Deadline reports that Sam will recur multiple times with some regularity on the program in the future, though the outlet did not list a concrete number of episodes in which LL Cool J will pop up.

Sam has already begun to recur on the program, having appeared in the Season 2 finale of "NCIS: Hawai'i." During "Dies Irae," Sam's expertise is requested by Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), who find themselves under fire during a mission in Venezuela. Sam pops in from Morocco — where Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) sent him and his partner G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) to clear up a situation in the series finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles" — and helps them clean house.

It sounds as if LL Cool J's "NCIS: Hawai'i" co-stars are looking forward to spending time working with him. "One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai'i is the show's ability to bring the franchise together," Lachey said in a statement. "We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!"