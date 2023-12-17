Michelle Trachtenberg's Tragic True Life Story

Not every child star manages to lead a successful career as an adult, but Michelle Trachtenberg managed to pull it off. Trachtenberg has been acting her entire life, but she really burst onto the scene when she joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" when she was just 14 years old. Since then, Trachtenberg has gone on to stars in other shows and movies, and she's even produced some projects of her very own.

Trachtenberg has certainly caught a few lucky breaks, but her life hasn't always been a walk in the park. Being an extremely young child actor came with its own drawbacks, both on set and off. As an adult, Hollywood doesn't cast her as much as it used to and there have been times where Trachtenberg has struggled to get projects she really cares about off the ground.

It doesn't matter if you're famous or forgotten, every life comes with some amount of tragedy. Trachtenberg has faced a number of different struggles over the years. Through it all she seems to have maintained a positive outlook on life, and though the most tragic incidents in her life are worth paying attention to, it's Trachtenberg's response that's really worth remembering.