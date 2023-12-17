Michelle Trachtenberg's Tragic True Life Story
Not every child star manages to lead a successful career as an adult, but Michelle Trachtenberg managed to pull it off. Trachtenberg has been acting her entire life, but she really burst onto the scene when she joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" when she was just 14 years old. Since then, Trachtenberg has gone on to stars in other shows and movies, and she's even produced some projects of her very own.
Trachtenberg has certainly caught a few lucky breaks, but her life hasn't always been a walk in the park. Being an extremely young child actor came with its own drawbacks, both on set and off. As an adult, Hollywood doesn't cast her as much as it used to and there have been times where Trachtenberg has struggled to get projects she really cares about off the ground.
It doesn't matter if you're famous or forgotten, every life comes with some amount of tragedy. Trachtenberg has faced a number of different struggles over the years. Through it all she seems to have maintained a positive outlook on life, and though the most tragic incidents in her life are worth paying attention to, it's Trachtenberg's response that's really worth remembering.
She was bullied as a kid
It might seem like Michelle Trachtenberg has it made. She found success as an actor at an early age and got to be part of some huge projects. Today she's continuing to act while also branching out and working as a producer on shows of her own. Trachtenberg might be living her best life, but things weren't always easy for her.
When Trachtenberg was very young, she was severely bullied by other kids at her school. Trachtenberg has talked about how the kids she went to school with left her out and made fun of her for being the girl on TV, but it went much further than simple teasing. "I still have scars from being thrown down stairs and slammed into lockers head first," Trachtenberg wrote in an Instagram post.
As an adult, Trachtenberg tries to talk about her experiences regularly to let anyone who's being bullied today know that they aren't alone and it does get better. She mainly uses Instagram to send out encouraging messages and to call out anyone who's trying to make other people feel miserable. She also regularly gives shout outs to the few teachers in her school who truly understood her and helped her through her own tough times.
She had an uncomfortable time on Buffy
Most people know Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers, Buffy Summers' semi-authentic little sister who's secretly the magical key to saving the world. Trachtenberg joined the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" for the show's fifth season, and her time on the show helped push her career to new levels. It also introduced her to multiple lifelong friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.
At the same time, not everything about the show made for a great experience. "Buffy" was created by Joss Whedon, who went on to make hugely popular shows and movies like "Firefly" and "The Avengers." For decades Whedon was a celebrated creator, but in recent years some shady truths about him have come to light. Stars who worked with Whedon started coming forward to share some horror stories, and Trachtenberg added her voice to the crowd.
On February 10, 2021, Trachtenberg reposted Gellar's response to the Whedon controversy and thanked her for addressing it. She went on to say, "The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again." True to her word, Trachtenberg didn't elaborate on the issue, but clearly not all of her experiences on the set of "Buffy" were positive.
People hated her biggest character
Joining the cast of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was clearly one of the biggest moments of Michelle Trachtenberg's career. The show invented a magical backstory for Dawn that gives a solid reason for why Buffy doesn't have a little sister during the first four seasons, but the addition caused the whole dynamic of the series to shift dramatically. In other words, Dawn's pretty much the Scrappy-Doo of "Buffy."
Making a big change in a popular show is always a risky move, but Trachtenberg had a second disadvantage heading into the role. As a character, Dawn is supposed to be a fairly typical teenager who has a handful of big sister issues. Her constant fighting with Buffy and overall attitude about everything happening around her drove some fans of the series up a wall. Decades later, fans are still commiserating online about how obnoxious they think Dawn is and complaining that she very nearly ruined their favorite series.
If there's an upside to be had, it's that these days some fans really do appreciate Trachtenberg's performance. Her character might have been annoying, but Trachtenberg played annoying really well, and no one can deny that she had great chemistry with Sarah Michelle Gellar. It's just unfortunate for Trachtenberg that her breakout role was playing a character many people couldn't stand to watch.
Some roles were literally painful to take on
Believe it or not, acting isn't all cushy dressing rooms and red-carpet walks; sometimes, it's very difficult work. Michelle Trachtenberg has gone all out on a number of different roles and though most of the time it pans out well, occasionally it's been a real struggle. In 2005, Trachtenberg starred in a movie called "Ice Princess," and she played Casey Carlyle, a young woman whose Harvard ambitions get sidetracked when she rediscovers a passion for figure skating.
Trachtenberg went above and beyond for the role by actually learning how to perform some of the complicated figure skating maneuvers that Casey masters throughout the movie. She got the job done, but it wasn't easy. While working on the film, Trachtenberg injured herself repeatedly.
"I tore a couple of ligaments, dislocated knee or so, did a little bit of here and there," she told Black Film while promoting the movie. "It sounds really bad, but those are all things that happen to athletes."
Injuries aside, she actually picked up on the skating moves pretty quickly, and overall she considered herself lucky by the end of shoot. If she'd decided to pursue skating as a career, she probably would have had to endure a broken bone or two at some point.
She missed out on starring in Twilight
Michelle Trachtenberg spent a lot of time around pretend vampires on the set of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and since that show wrapped up in 2003, she's mostly stayed away from creatures of the night. There was a brief window of time, however, where Trachtenberg nearly jumped into another vampiric project. Five years after "Buffy" ended, director Catherine Hardwicke released "Twilight," which almost had Trachtenberg in the leading role.
At that point Trachtenberg and Hardwicke already knew each other. They met when Hardwicke was working on her debut film "Thirteen," and Trachtenberg has said she would have starred in that movie if her "Buffy" schedule hadn't kept her so busy. Trachtenberg told US Weekly that by the time "Twilight" rolled around, "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood."
Ultimately the role of Bella Swan in the "Twilight" series went to Kristen Stewart. The franchise became massively successful, and it helped launch Stewart's career to new heights. Who knows what would have happened to Trachtenberg's career if she'd snagged the role, but nowadays she isn't broken up about the missed opportunity. As she told US Weekly, "I already have 'Buffy.' I've already done the vampire thing."
Her own CW show fell flat
Over the years, Michelle Trachtenberg has gotten to do more than just act. In 2016 she became an executive producer on the show "Guidance," and in 2021 she became an executive producer and host of the real crime series "Meet, Marry, Murder." Those projects took her career in a new direction, but in some ways, they helped Trachtenberg make up for lost time. The project that was supposed to be her first time really taking the reins of a series completely fell through.
Back in 2010 Trachtenberg was still in the middle of her time on "Gossip Girl" playing Georgina Sparks. The CW was so happy with her work on the show that it decided to give her a project of her own. Trachtenberg had developed her own idea for a series about a criminology student drawing on her complicated past to profile suspects, and the network gave her a pilot. Trachtenberg would have worked as a producer alongside Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, and the pilot was written by Stuart Zicherman. The untitled series could have been a major step forward for Trachtenberg, but unfortunately it went nowhere at all. The CW didn't pick up the series, and the idea eventually faded away.
Her writing work hasn't taken off
Michelle Trachtenberg's pitch for a show on The CW didn't come to fruition, and that's not the only creative venture of hers that's failed. Good news first: Trachtenberg has never been one to give up on her goals. One of her most popular projects is "Harriet the Spy," which she starred in when she was just 11 years old, and her character from the movie continues to inspire her to this day. In 2016, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I feel like [I'm living] a Hollywood version of Harriet's life," because she'd become a member of the Writers Guild of America and had managed to sell some of her original scripts.
Unfortunately, like Trachtenberg's CW show, those scripts haven't made their way to an audience. Though she'd sold several projects as of that interview with Entertainment Weekly, she still doesn't have a writing credit on IMDb. Trachtenberg's scripts have sold, but they haven't been turned into actual shows or movies. But if the rest of her career is anything to judge by, Trachtenberg will keep trying until she finds something that sticks.
One of her good friends died
Michelle Trachtenberg has been part of the show business scene for basically her entire life, but of course, she's really not that different from the rest of us. She's still a fan of particular writers, actors, and musicians. She's just gotten to meet and befriend some of her creative heroes. Sadly, she's also lost some friends along the way.
Nick Ackerman was the bassist for the indie rock band The Virgins. The band released its first batch of songs in 2007, but they didn't get really famous until 2008. They kept touring and writing music together for several years, but they broke up in 2013, and just four years later Ackerman died.
Somewhere along the way, Trachtenberg got to know Ackerman, and the two of them became good friends. Just a couple of days after Ackerman's death, Trachtenberg made a heartfelt Instagram post addressing the loss. "I don't normally like to share personal heartbreak on social media," she wrote, "But I had to share the story of one of my closest dearest friend, #nickackerman." She said that she'd spoken with Ackerman just weeks before his death and that, "I will forever miss this opportunity to say to you I love you, one more time."
She's extremely accident prone
Training for the movie "Ice Princess" caused Michelle Trachtenberg to injure herself on multiple occasions, but that's not a big deal; any of us probably would have done the same or worse. That said, in the years since then, there's been plenty of evidence indicating that she's accident prone, even when she's not out on the ice rink. Always one to be open with her fans, Trachtenberg usually stays ahead of the news by announcing her various injuries on social media.
Back in October 2011, Trachtenberg posted a tweet about having gone to the ER for a splint that left some fans alarmed. Just a little while later she admitted that she managed to cut her arm on a glass vase, and she spent a little bit of time doing photo shoots with her arm in a sling. Sometimes her injuries have been a bit more disruptive, but she's always managed to get through them. She spent a sizable part of 2019 walking with her leg in a boot after breaking her ankle, but she celebrated her recovery at the end of the year on Instagram.
Then, not quite three years later, Trachtenberg broke her ankle yet again. She shared a gnarly looking photo of the injury on Instagram while joking about the fact that she still needed to get back to work. The very next day she made a post showing off her new crutch, but at the very least she's got a healthy amount of experience using it.
Her film career hasn't been well received
Some actors never manage to make the jump from TV to the big screen. To Michelle Trachtenberg's credit, she's managed to jump back and forth between the two mediums. Even before she was on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Trachtenberg had some movie credits under her belt, and she's continued taking on different films ever since.
Unfortunately, Trachtenberg doesn't seem to have a knack for picking great movies to star in. Most of her movies have a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, and only one actually got a positive response from critics. That was "Mysterious Skin" — a Gregg Araki movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt – which received overwhelmingly positive reviews, but it came out back in 2004. Since then, Trachtenberg hasn't managed to strike gold, though at least a handful of her films have gotten positive audience reviews.
Sadly, Trachtenberg's luck isn't much better on TV. She'll always have "Buffy," and even though some people hated her character, the show is remembered fondly. She also has her years spent on "Gossip Girl" and "The Adventures of Pete & Pete," both of which have dedicated fan bases, but many of her other roles were either on unpopular shows ("Love Bites," "Mercy") or were simply too brief ("Six Feet Under," "Weeds") to make a real impact on her career.
She deals with a lot of online harassment
The Internet often seems to bring out the worst in people. Just about anyone in the public eye gets a deluge of hateful messages on social media, but women tend to really get the worst of it. Michelle Trachtenberg is a fairly big star who spends a ton of time online, so you know that she's had to put up with way more harassment than most.
You could scroll into the comments of any post Trachtenberg has made and come across people being rude, making fun of her looks, or otherwise just being gross toward her. Some people would respond to the constant harassment by abandoning social media altogether, but Trachtenberg has often decided to address the issue head on as a way of inspiring other women suffering similar treatment online. She's called out people who make fun of everything from her hair to the fact that she doesn't look exactly the way she did when she was a 25-year-old.
"When a 'man' tells you to 'smile honey' because you threaten their feeling of masculinity by just being a strong woman," Trachtenberg wrote in one post. "Laugh at them. And also tell them to kindly EFF OFF." From time to time, Trachtenberg does take a break from social media to recharge, but then she comes back swinging at anyone who would try to harass her off the platform permanently.