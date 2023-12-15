See Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes As Captain America In MCU Concept Design

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The hero captured the audience's attention as Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) best friend in the 1940s in "Captain America: The First Avenger," as a brainwashed super soldier in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and more of a hero in his later appearances in projects like "Captain America: Civil War," and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Despite his transformation, however, the metal-armed brawler isn't chosen to be the next Captain America, an honor that instead goes to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Nonetheless, fan art reveals what Bucky could have looked like had that been the case.

Artist @skull101ify shared his vision for Bucky as Captain America on Instagram. The image features Stan's Bucky dressed in a suit that brings in elements from his Winter Soldier look, including his boots and fingerless long-sleeved shirt, with metal details on his blue armor. Of course, he wields the shield too. The caption reads, "I've always stated that Bucky most definetly [sic] earned the shield in the MCU and while I'm heavily disappointed this never happened, one can dream."