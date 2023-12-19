The Worst TV Shows Of 2023

With the year coming to a close, there's no better time to look back on all the ways TV failed us in 2023. From overly ambitious miniseries and indulgent passion projects to soulless genre fare and repugnant reality competitions, the past 12 months have been a brutal reminder that streaming did not, in fact, usher us into a new golden age of television. For every series with great characters and compelling storylines, there are a half dozen stinkers that test the patience of audiences.

In determining the shows included on this list, we relied on our own first-hand experience, as well as the consensus of the wider critical community. While there are certainly kind things to say and admirable qualities about every title mentioned, it's difficult to ignore the overwhelming negatives that each of these shows possess.

Potential spoilers lie ahead for all programs discussed — please proceed with caution.