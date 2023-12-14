Terrifier 3 Story Details Confirm Two Characters Will Return

When it comes to horror movies, it's rare for recurring characters to emerge since so many die over the course of any given film, especially one as bloody as "Terrifier 2." The horror smash grossed $15 million worldwide against a budget of $250,000, so it should come as no surprise "Terrifier 3" is in the works. In addition to Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) coming back for more mayhem, two faces from "Terrifier 2" will also be back.

Deadline interviewed director Damien Leone and Lauren Lavera, who plays Sienna Shaw in "Terrifier 2." Sienna was the final girl in that film, and she'll return for the sequel. She expressed her enthusiasm for the character and getting to stay in the franchise, "I really love this character. We've been discussing what the character's mindset is after everything she went through in the last movie. Damien's really fun to work with and he's always been open to improvisation on set." Despite Art the Clown killing Sienna, she gets resurrected and decapitates Art. While it seems like a happy ending, a good horror movie monster never stays dead for too long.

Leone also revealed that professional wrestler Chris Jericho will be another familiar face, "What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho [who has a cameo role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in a credits scene] is going to be returning." The real question now is whether these returning characters will live through another outing with Art.