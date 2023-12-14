Terrifier 3 Story Details Confirm Two Characters Will Return
When it comes to horror movies, it's rare for recurring characters to emerge since so many die over the course of any given film, especially one as bloody as "Terrifier 2." The horror smash grossed $15 million worldwide against a budget of $250,000, so it should come as no surprise "Terrifier 3" is in the works. In addition to Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) coming back for more mayhem, two faces from "Terrifier 2" will also be back.
Deadline interviewed director Damien Leone and Lauren Lavera, who plays Sienna Shaw in "Terrifier 2." Sienna was the final girl in that film, and she'll return for the sequel. She expressed her enthusiasm for the character and getting to stay in the franchise, "I really love this character. We've been discussing what the character's mindset is after everything she went through in the last movie. Damien's really fun to work with and he's always been open to improvisation on set." Despite Art the Clown killing Sienna, she gets resurrected and decapitates Art. While it seems like a happy ending, a good horror movie monster never stays dead for too long.
Leone also revealed that professional wrestler Chris Jericho will be another familiar face, "What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho [who has a cameo role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in a credits scene] is going to be returning." The real question now is whether these returning characters will live through another outing with Art.
What do these characters say about Terrifier 3's story?
Damien Leone had previously confirmed that "Terrifier 3" will begin right where "Terrifier 2" left off. Without any time wasted, it makes sense Sienna and Chris Jericho's psychiatrist would still be around. Leone elaborated on what fans can expect story-wise from the sequel, "This one is going to pick up where Part 2 left off, in the insane asylum, so, you're going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria [played by Samantha Scaffidi] ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild."
While some cast members remain the same, the budget is one of the most significant changes coming to "Terrifier 3" . Leone mentions how they're getting a couple of million dollars for the new horror film, substantially more extensive than what he's received in the past. And while a good portion of that will go toward the gory effects, Leone also wants to compensate those who have been around a while, "We definitely want to take care of cast members, especially the ones coming back."
"Terrifier 2" earned a reputation for its sadistic carnage, and by the sound of it, the team wants to push boundaries even further. For Lauren Lavera, it's also an opportunity to flesh Sienna out further, whose mental state will undoubtedly be in a precarious state for "Terrifier 3." Fans can see Sienna and the psychiatrist come back (and hopefully survive) when "Terrifier 3" comes out on October 25, 2024.