LL Cool J & Vanessa Lachey Join Forces In NCIS: Hawaii Season 3 BTS Photo

In the Instagram picture posted by Vanessa Lachey, she and LL Cool J can both be seen in costume behind the wheel of a car. "Welcome to Paradise, @llcoolj," the actress wrote in the caption. "Jane Tennant & Sam Hanna take it to the streets of Hawai'i!"

Soon after "NCIS: Los Angeles" aired its final episode, outlets like Variety reported that LL Cool J's character Sam Hanna would become an official member of the "Hawai'i" cast in Season 3. "All of us at 'NCIS: Hawai'i' have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three," executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber said in a joint statement.

After SAG-AFTRA determined that actors could return to work following the union's lengthy strike, Jesse Boone actor Noah Mills spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming "NCIS: Hawai'i" season's production starting back up. LL Cool J's involvement was something he singled out as a highlight of filming. "I'm like, really, I'm gonna be, you know, sitting out with LL Cool J," he said. "He's just like one of those people who's really interested in me and what we're like over in Hawaii. We got a heavyweight coming. So it's gonna be great." "NCIS: Hawai'i" Season 3 premieres on February 12, 2024.