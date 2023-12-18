Are NCIS And Hawaii Five-0 Connected?
When it comes to hit procedural series, "NCIS" and "Hawaii Five-0" often find themselves mentioned in the same breath. It makes sense, after all — these two shows and their affiliated spin-offs are juggernauts of the CBS slate alongside other big properties like "Blue Bloods" and "Criminal Minds." However, the connection between these two series in particular runs far deeper than some casual fans may realize. Indeed, the "NCIS" franchise and "Hawaii Five-0" are actually all part of one big, interconnected TV universe.
The suggestion that "NCIS" and "Hawaii Five-0" share continuity with one another first came as a result of a crossover event between the latter series and the former's spin-off "NCIS: Los Angeles" in 2012. The two-part crossover event, titled "Touch of Death," sees several agents from the Los Angeles NCIS division heading to Hawaii to help solve a complicated case, subsequently leading to several characters from the Honolulu Police Department making their way to LA. Thanks to this crossover, a large number of series have been confirmed to take place in the same universe, including "NCIS" and all of its affiliated spin-offs, "Hawaii Five-0," the reboots of "Magnum P.I." and "MacGyver," and several other shows.
Beulah Koale pops up multiple times in NCIS and Hawaii Five-0's shared universe
Considering the large scope of both "NCIS" and "Hawaii Five-0," as well as their extended runs, it makes sense that there would be a few continuity discrepancies between them. Things only get more complicated when factoring all the spin-offs and other interconnected series into the equation, as the role of actor Beulah Koale demonstrates. Despite all of these shows taking place in the same universe, Koale has popped up on two distinct shows, playing two separate characters.
Koale first appeared in "Hawaii Five-0" as Officer Junior Reigns, who joins the main team for the show's final three seasons. However, just two years after the end of "Hawaii Five-0," Koale made a guest appearance on the spinoff "NCIS: Hawai'i," in which he portrayed a visiting New Zealand officer named David Sola. Not only are Reigns and Sola completely separate from one another, but they both appear in Hawaii, leading to an odd case of shared universe doppelgangers inhabiting the same place.
Still, Koale is far from the only actor who has appeared as different characters within the broader "NCIS"-"Hawaii Five-0" continuity. In fact, several "NCIS" actors have played two different characters in the exact same series including Anne-Marie Johnson, who portrayed two separate people, first in "NCIS" Season 5 and then in Season 20.