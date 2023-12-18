Are NCIS And Hawaii Five-0 Connected?

Considering the large scope of both "NCIS" and "Hawaii Five-0," as well as their extended runs, it makes sense that there would be a few continuity discrepancies between them. Things only get more complicated when factoring all the spin-offs and other interconnected series into the equation, as the role of actor Beulah Koale demonstrates. Despite all of these shows taking place in the same universe, Koale has popped up on two distinct shows, playing two separate characters.

Koale first appeared in "Hawaii Five-0" as Officer Junior Reigns, who joins the main team for the show's final three seasons. However, just two years after the end of "Hawaii Five-0," Koale made a guest appearance on the spinoff "NCIS: Hawai'i," in which he portrayed a visiting New Zealand officer named David Sola. Not only are Reigns and Sola completely separate from one another, but they both appear in Hawaii, leading to an odd case of shared universe doppelgangers inhabiting the same place.

Still, Koale is far from the only actor who has appeared as different characters within the broader "NCIS"-"Hawaii Five-0" continuity. In fact, several "NCIS" actors have played two different characters in the exact same series including Anne-Marie Johnson, who portrayed two separate people, first in "NCIS" Season 5 and then in Season 20.