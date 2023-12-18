The Curse Of Oak Island: New Muon Data Invigorates The Laginas' Search
While the show's premise is evidently compelling enough to maintain a run of 11 seasons and counting, some fans are getting fed up with "The Curse of Oak Island" the longer it progresses without hosts Marty and Rick Lagina unearthing Oak Island's legendary treasure. Even as early as Season 3, the Laginas find what appears to be a treasure map only for its coordinates to prove useless in what might be the biggest disappointment in "The Curse of Oak Island" history.
Hopefully bucking this trend, however, is a revelation in Season 11, Episode 5, titled "Muon The Horizon." This name refers to the Laginas receiving the results of imaging of Oak Island they commissioned approximately two years prior, utilizing a technique called muon scattering tomography. Muon tomography can provide three-dimensional maps of the density of terrain, so the technique is particularly useful for helping to determine whether or not treasure truly is buried somewhere underground on Oak Island.
As it turns out, the results are promising. Regions that the "Oak Island" team has dubbed Aladdin's Cave and Baby Blob both appear to house anomalous material. After receiving this info, the Laginas seem refreshed and motivated anew. Moving forward, then, it's up to the Laginas and co. to properly investigate the areas their muon data highlighted as worthy of further scrutiny.
The muon data isn't enough to get some fans back on board
Since the "Curse of Oak Island" crew commissioned muon scattering tomography of Oak Island years prior, fans had known for some time that these results were coming and would significantly affect the ongoing treasure hunt. A Reddit thread from May 2022, just prior to the conclusion of Season 10, even accused "The Curse of Oak Island" of withholding the muon data, given how its detailed insight into Oak Island's topography would impact the show in its wake.
That said, fans discussing Season 11, Episode 5, on Reddit were largely uninterested in the muon data. The lion's share of discussion was not even about the episode's events but about, for example, two users who watch new episodes together baking a ham. Of course, this may not reflect overall fan sentiment but simply the fact that fans of the show who post on Reddit are more jaded about Oak Island's mysteries than its comparatively less online fanbase.
Whatever the case may be, on its surface, the muon data appears to be one of the most promising leads on "Oak Island" in years. If — and this is a big if — this data ends up leading the Laginas to the buried treasure they're so desperately seeking, even the show's most cynical fans may well change their tune.