The Curse Of Oak Island: New Muon Data Invigorates The Laginas' Search

While the show's premise is evidently compelling enough to maintain a run of 11 seasons and counting, some fans are getting fed up with "The Curse of Oak Island" the longer it progresses without hosts Marty and Rick Lagina unearthing Oak Island's legendary treasure. Even as early as Season 3, the Laginas find what appears to be a treasure map only for its coordinates to prove useless in what might be the biggest disappointment in "The Curse of Oak Island" history.

Hopefully bucking this trend, however, is a revelation in Season 11, Episode 5, titled "Muon The Horizon." This name refers to the Laginas receiving the results of imaging of Oak Island they commissioned approximately two years prior, utilizing a technique called muon scattering tomography. Muon tomography can provide three-dimensional maps of the density of terrain, so the technique is particularly useful for helping to determine whether or not treasure truly is buried somewhere underground on Oak Island.

As it turns out, the results are promising. Regions that the "Oak Island" team has dubbed Aladdin's Cave and Baby Blob both appear to house anomalous material. After receiving this info, the Laginas seem refreshed and motivated anew. Moving forward, then, it's up to the Laginas and co. to properly investigate the areas their muon data highlighted as worthy of further scrutiny.