Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases A Huge Addition To Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Costume

So many details about Deadpool's return to the big screen have tumbled out from the production that Ryan Reynolds has resorted to leaking his own set photos to outscoop the spoilers surrounding "Deadpool 3." Unfortunately, those scoops just keep on slipping through the cracks for the upcoming threequel, with more news getting out regarding Wade's partner in dimension-dipping crime, Logan, aka Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). After fans caught a glimpse of the two together on set, the question was if Wolverine's signature cowl would be making an appearance along with his new bright yellow threads. Now it's been rumored not only that Jackman will be wearing it but also that it's so impressive that other comic book movies may follow suit.

According to regular scoop grabber @CanWeGetSomeToast, "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine mask in 'DEADPOOL 3' is so accurate to the comics that once an official look at [it] is released, the chances of white lenses on the next live[-]action Batman suit will undoubtedly go up." If there is any truth to this, the film will mark the first occasion we'll see Logan rocking his classic comic book look, after having gotten just a glimpse of it in a deleted scene from 2013's "The Wolverine." As costume design decisions go, it's a perfect pairing for Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth given that this particular feature has proven to work for Wade in the past.