Yellowstone CBS Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air On TV?

In the name of corporate synergy, as well as filling out a cable schedule that was upended by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, episodes of "Yellowstone" have aired on CBS. The Western series from creator Taylor Sheridan originally premiered on Paramount Network. However, as the show approaches its thrilling conclusion with Part 2 of "Yellowstone" Season 5, which is set to resume filming in the spring of 2024, people can get caught up by tuning in to CBS.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Yellowstone" have already aired on the network, and now, we know when to expect Season 3. According to Dexerto, "Yellowstone" fans should clear out their schedules for January because Sundays belong to the Dutton family.

January 14, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 1, 2, and 3 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET

January 21, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET

January 28, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 7 and 8 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET

January 29, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 9 and 10 will air starting at 9:00 p.m. ET

Of course, anyone who can't wait that long to see "Yellowstone" Season 3 can check it out on Peacock with a subscription. But with the CBS schedule, "Yellowstone" can reach a new audience, amplifying the show further before it closes out with the back half of Season 5.