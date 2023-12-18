Yellowstone CBS Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air On TV?
In the name of corporate synergy, as well as filling out a cable schedule that was upended by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, episodes of "Yellowstone" have aired on CBS. The Western series from creator Taylor Sheridan originally premiered on Paramount Network. However, as the show approaches its thrilling conclusion with Part 2 of "Yellowstone" Season 5, which is set to resume filming in the spring of 2024, people can get caught up by tuning in to CBS.
Seasons 1 and 2 of "Yellowstone" have already aired on the network, and now, we know when to expect Season 3. According to Dexerto, "Yellowstone" fans should clear out their schedules for January because Sundays belong to the Dutton family.
- January 14, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 1, 2, and 3 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET
- January 21, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET
- January 28, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 7 and 8 will air starting at 8:00 p.m. ET
- January 29, 2024: "Yellowstone" Season 3, Episodes 9 and 10 will air starting at 9:00 p.m. ET
Of course, anyone who can't wait that long to see "Yellowstone" Season 3 can check it out on Peacock with a subscription. But with the CBS schedule, "Yellowstone" can reach a new audience, amplifying the show further before it closes out with the back half of Season 5.
Yellowstone on CBS has been a successful experiment
"Yellowstone" is already a juggernaut in the entertainment landscape. It's a huge success ratings-wise on Paramount Network, and it has launched several spinoffs already, including "1883" and "1923," with others in the works. "Yellowstone" airing episodes on CBS is proving to be a good gambit for the network as well, as its fanbase is reportedly only growing.
When CBS aired the first episode in September, Variety reported that it received 6.6 million viewers, with even more people watching it on other platforms in subsequent days. Viewers continued to tune in as Season 1 episodes kept airing. Variety later reported on a CBS press release stating that 52% of people who watched those episodes were "new to the series, having not seen a single episode in the past year on either linear or streaming." The report indicates it's not just the "Yellowstone" faithful having a rewatch. CBS is far more accessible for some people than Paramount Network, and it may just lead to blowout viewership numbers when the final "Yellowstone" episodes air.
That success has seemingly continued, with CBS then going into "Yellowstone" Season 2, with Season 3 coming in January. It's safe to assume the later seasons will follow, setting the stage for more people than ever to check out the final batch of episodes. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the Season 5 premiere drew in 8.8 million viewers for its initial airing on Paramount Network. It'll be interesting to see if the "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2 premiere gets a CBS boost when it debuts late in 2024.