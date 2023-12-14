Why Marvel's Former Ant-Man Director Edgar Wright Turned Down A Huge X-Men Movie

Long before Dwayne Johnson convinced Hollywood that DC's Black Adam needed a solo film, Channing Tatum attempted to convince Hollywood that Marvel's Gambit needed much the same. Despite Tatum's enthusiasm and a substantial amount of media coverage, the on-again, off-again member of the X-Men never got his own picture. During a 2022 interview with Variety, Tatum admitted that one of 20th Century Studios' issues with his pitch was that they didn't want Tatum attached to direct. "The studio really didn't want us to direct it," he said. "They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything."

One of the more seasoned directors considered for "Gambit" was Edgar Wright, but the artist behind "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" wasn't interested in tackling the project. During a 2023 interview with /Film, he explained that he believed the movie required a director who was more passionate about the material. "Gambit wasn't a character I knew too well," said Wright. "He appeared after my time reading Marvels — roughly 1985 to 1990 or so. [He] wasn't one that I knew a lot about and hadn't really read growing up, so it felt like it was someone else's dream gig. Maybe he means more to people who watched the [animated] show? Which again, was after my time."