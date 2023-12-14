What If...? Season 2: First Reactions Note A Major Improvement For Marvel Series

As one of the few Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to receive a follow-up, there is much anticipation as to whether "What If...?" Season 2 will top the Emmy-winning heights of Season 1. Either way, if it hopes to win previously unsatisfied viewers over, it will have to up its visual quality — while the show, which explores alternate realities of some of the most eventful moments in the MCU, has largely been well-received by fans and critics alike, the quality of its cel-shaded animation style hasn't been as unanimously revered.

Redditor u/geek_of_nature shared their dismay with the show's visuals, stating, "I just can't bring myself to like the animation. ... The faces look horrible, the lighting and shading they've done makes [sic] the colours look washed out, and there's this slight uncanny valley effect." Redditor u/AdmiralCharleston expressed similar sentiments, feeling that Season 1 failed at utilizing the animation medium to its full potential, instead placing more emphasis on replicating the live-action MCU realm.

Thankfully, first impressions of Season 2 indicate that this may be the holiday gift fans have been waiting for, with @HunterBVideo sharing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The real highlight ... is the animation. It's stunning, better than the first season. It captures action, emotion, and a whole range of emotion."