What If...? Season 2: First Reactions Note A Major Improvement For Marvel Series
As one of the few Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to receive a follow-up, there is much anticipation as to whether "What If...?" Season 2 will top the Emmy-winning heights of Season 1. Either way, if it hopes to win previously unsatisfied viewers over, it will have to up its visual quality — while the show, which explores alternate realities of some of the most eventful moments in the MCU, has largely been well-received by fans and critics alike, the quality of its cel-shaded animation style hasn't been as unanimously revered.
Redditor u/geek_of_nature shared their dismay with the show's visuals, stating, "I just can't bring myself to like the animation. ... The faces look horrible, the lighting and shading they've done makes [sic] the colours look washed out, and there's this slight uncanny valley effect." Redditor u/AdmiralCharleston expressed similar sentiments, feeling that Season 1 failed at utilizing the animation medium to its full potential, instead placing more emphasis on replicating the live-action MCU realm.
Thankfully, first impressions of Season 2 indicate that this may be the holiday gift fans have been waiting for, with @HunterBVideo sharing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The real highlight ... is the animation. It's stunning, better than the first season. It captures action, emotion, and a whole range of emotion."
The fresh animation gives high hopes for future Marvel Studios Animation projects
Viewers coming from an early screening of two "What If...?" Season 2 episodes flooded X with enthusiastic responses to what they witnessed. In particular, many honed in on the show's improved animation quality, with @JohnSpartan300 praising the visuals of the episode "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?," commenting, "The Nebula episode has a mix of cyberpunk and noir aesthetics." Meanwhile, @caitlin_tyrrell considers Season 2 stronger than Season 1, noting, "The animation is even smoother and the genre play continues to be fantastic!"
Thankfully, the stellar animation isn't the only reason to check out Season 2. Early reactions to its content have been equally warm. @JennaBusch called the two episodes an "absolute blast," proclaiming them to be "really fun and a mix of serious and silly in the best way way [sic]!" The holiday-themed episode "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" proved to be a favorite, with @jazzt saying, "The holiday special is filled with nods to the season and holiday films. Look out for the 'Die Hard' homage."
Such optimistic reactions should spell good news for "What If...?" Season 2 and other future Marvel Studios Animation projects, such as the highly anticipated "X-Men '97," "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," and the Black Panther-themed series "Eyes of Wakanda," which will chronicle the mighty nation's history in recovering vibranium artifacts. If these shows are anywhere as good as "What If...?" Season 2 looks, fans only have more reason to get hyped.