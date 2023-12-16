Here's What The What A Girl Wants Cast Looks Like Today

The spring of 2023 marked two decades since the cult classic comedy "What a Girl Wants" hit theaters. Starring an ascendent Amanda Bynes (fresh off of her hit Nickelodeon series "The Amanda Show") as a young girl who absconds to London, England, to meet the estranged father she lost when her mother left him without warning before her birth, the film went on to become a modest box office success and an enduring snapshot of the early 2000s.

Playing the parents of Bynes' Daphne Reynolds were none other than Kelly Preston and a younger Colin Firth — years before a string of hits would solidify him as a posh, continent-defying icon of the entertainment industry. Set in the U.K., "What a Girl Wants" features an ensemble of English actors at various stages in their careers. Some had been exalted performers on the West End for decades before they deigned to appear in the 2003 film — others were barely out of college before they were plucked out of obscurity to star in a major American motion picture.

Fortunately, the years have been almost unanimously kind to the cast of "What a Girl Wants" — including to its star, who persevered through a decade of hardship and continues to create the art she wants. And though some of these actors may no longer be with us, each one of them helped create one of the most beloved teen flicks of the early 2000s.