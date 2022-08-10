The Internet Can't Stop Roasting Pennyworth Season 3's New Title

The above trailer for "Pennyworth" Season 3 is adorned with classic 1960s vibes. Alfred is seen interacting with allies, punching enemies, and escaping danger — or basically everything he ends up doing later while working and taking care of Bruce Wayne. Joking aside, the trailer reveals a surprising subtitle tacked onto this new season, with the show now apparently titled "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler." It is that addition that has fans in an absolute frenzy.

Taking to Twitter, @fangly_fish pointed out the painfully obvious subtitle by writing, "PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGINS OF BATMAN'S BUTLER, WHO IS A KIND OF DOMESTIC SERVANT TYPICALLY HIRED TO ASSIST OR DIRECT THE MANAGEMENT OF A LARGE MANOR OR ESTATE." Others also made similar jokes, with @TheQuiver_ sarcastically saying, "Thanks for the clarification ..."

Meanwhile, @Srirachachau wondered what kind of person would have watched the first two seasons of "Pennyworth" without making the connection, and @Onemario1234 said that the original name didn't need to be added to before pointing out, "Imagine if they renamed 'Gotham' to 'Gotham City: The City Batman Protects.'" Podcast host @RyanHiggansRyan even added, "I'm so sorry for everyone on the team of Pennyworth that had to sit and listen to marketing force them to add a subtitle to the name."

Needless to say, it seems as if "Pennyworth" fans aren't exactly keen on the new addition to the title of the show, and wonder what the reasoning behind it was. For their sake, let's hope this doesn't signal a new naming convention trend for Warner Bros. Discovery.